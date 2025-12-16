Crystal Palace lineup vs. KuPS: Predicted XI for final Conference League fixture in League Phase

By Oliver Thomas | 16 Dec 2025 16:05 , Last updated: 16 Dec 2025 16:39

Crystal Palace are set to be without six players for Thursday’s Conference League clash with KuPS at Selhurst Park.

Daichi Kamada was forced off with a hamstring injury in the Eagles’ 3-0 Premier League defeat to Manchester City on Sunday, with head coach Oliver Glasner revealing after the match that the midfielder is set to be missing for “a little bit longer”.

Key wing-back Daniel Munoz is also sidelined after recently undergoing a minor knee operation, while Cheick Doucoure, Chadi Riad (both knee), Rio Cardines (groin) and Caleb Kporha (back) all remain unavailable for selection.

Glasner is likely to make some changes to his starting lineup, but he will want to begin with some key players as Palace could ideally do with securing all three points if they wish to finish in the top eight of the 36-team table and automatically qualify for the last 16.

Dean Henderson is therefore a strong contender to start in goal, while a back three of captain Marc Guehi, Maxence Lacroix and Chris Richards is set to remain intact, with Nathaniel Clyne and either Tyrick Mitchell or Borna Sosa operating as wing-backs.

Adam Wharton could be joined in centre-midfield by either Will Hughes or Jefferson Lerma in the absence of Kamada, while Ismaila Sarr and Yeremy Pino are the most likely duo to begin in advanced attacking roles.

Glasner must decide whether to stick with out-of-sorts striker Jean-Philippe Mateta, who has scored just one goal across his last six appearances, or reward Eddie Nketiah with a place up front after finding he back of the net in his last two starts.

Crystal Palace possible starting lineup: Henderson; Richards, Lacroix, Guehi; Clyne, Wharton, Hughes, Sosa; Sarr, Pino; Nketiah