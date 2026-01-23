Preview: Paris FC vs Angers - prediction, team news, lineups

By Carter White | 23 Jan 2026 15:14 , Last updated: 23 Jan 2026 17:51

Looking to further distance themselves from relegation trouble, Paris FC welcome Angers to Stade Jean Bouin in Ligue 1 on Sunday afternoon.

Les Parisiens have enjoyed back-to-back competitive wins recently, whilst Le SCO are in the midst of a worrying winless streak.

Match preview

Since suffering a derby defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in Ligue 1 on January 4, Paris FC have enjoyed consecutive wins for the first time since September to boost their morale and chances of avoiding relegation.

Les Parisiens picked up only their third away success of the 2025-26 season last time out at Nantes, where goals either side of the half-time break from Ilan Kebbal and Luca Koleosho led to maximum points at the expense of Les Canaris.

On a mission to record three straight victories for the first time since April 2025, Paris FC are currently occupying 13th spot in the Ligue 1 standings ahead of this weekend, five points above Nantes in the relegation playoff position.

Stephane Gilli's side need to address their poor home form if they wish to comfortably avoid the bottom three this campaign, with Les Parisiens collecting a mere eight points from as many contests as Stade Jean Bouin.

After impressively winning four of their last five Ligue 1 matches of the 2025 schedule, Angers have commenced 2026 with a severe dip in form, losing back-to-back league contests and conceding seven goals along the way.

Le SCO were no match for the powers of Marseille last time out, when the likes of Mason Greenwood and Timothy Weah managed to get onto the scoresheet during a 5-2 win for the visitors at Stade Raymond Kopa.

Last earning top-flight points on December 12 at home to Nantes, Angers have slumped down to 11th spot in the Ligue 1 standings ahead of a trip to the French capital, eight points above the bottom-three places.

Coming off the bench versus Marseille last weekend, Le SCO leading marksman Sidiki Cherif could be on his way out before the end of the winter window, with Crystal Palace and Wrexham supposedly admirers of the 19-year-old striker.

Paris FC Ligue 1 form:

L D D L L W

Paris FC form (all competitions):

D L W L W W

Angers Ligue 1 form:

W L W W L L

Angers form (all competitions):

W W W L L L

Team News

Paris remain without the attacking services of Willem Geubbels, who picked up a groin injury last week.

Les Parisiens' options at the top end of the pitch are reduced further by the absence of Pierre-Yves Hamel, with the 31-year-old nursing a muscular problem.

Featuring for Algeria at the recent Africa Cup of Nations, Samir Chergui has returned from Morocco with a thigh strain.

After a poor performance against Marseille, 19-year-old Marius Courcoul could be dropped for the Angers XI.

Such a move could allow veteran Pierrick Capelle to make his maiden Ligue 1 start of the term in the middle of the park.

Paris FC possible starting lineup:

Trapp; Traore, Mbow, Otavio, Kolodziejczak, Sangui; Kebbal, Lopez, Camara, Gory; Krasso

Angers possible starting lineup:

Koffi; Arcus, Camara, Lefort, Ekomie; Belkebla, Capelle, Belkhdim, Mouton, Sbai; Peter

We say: Paris FC 2-0 Angers

Riding a high during the month of January, Paris should be confident of breezing past Angers this weekend.

Le SCO are coming into this clash off the back of a drubbing and could be without the services of top goalscorer Cherif.

