Preview: Trabzonspor vs Kasimpasa - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joshua Cole | 21 Jan 2026 19:07

Round 19 of the 2025-26 Turkish Super Lig gets underway on Friday evening as Trabzonspor welcome Kasimpasa to Papara Park, with the hosts keen to maintain pressure on the league’s top two.

The Black Sea Storm remain third in the table, but a stumble at the end of 2025 has left them five points adrift of leaders Galatasaray and four behind second-placed Fenerbahce, making a strong start to the new year essential.

Match preview

Trabzonspor have largely rediscovered their rhythm under Fatih Tekke, but their momentum was checked just before the winter break by a dramatic 4-3 defeat away at Genclerbirligi, which brought an 11-match unbeaten league run to an abrupt end.

The new year also began unconvincingly for the Black Sea side, as they were swept aside 4-1 by Galatasaray in the Super Cup – Tekke’s men responded emphatically in the Turkish Cup, however, thrashing lower-tier Istanbulspor 6-1 to restore some confidence.

That resilience was tested again in their first league outing of 2026 away to Kocaelispor, as Trabzonspor fell behind early and, despite Felipe Augusto’s equaliser shortly before the interval, looked set to drop points until Ernest Muci struck a controversial stoppage-time winner, with the hosts protesting a foul in the build-up.

Tekke will be hoping for a more controlled performance this time around, though Kasimpasa have proven awkward opponents in recent years.

Trabzonspor only ended a three-match winless run (2D, 1L) in this fixture earlier in the season with a narrow 1-0 victory, and defensive frailties remain a concern, having failed to keep a clean sheet in seven consecutive matches across all competitions.

© Imago

Kasimpasa, however, may struggle to fully capitalise on those issues given their own attacking problems, with the Apaches failing to score in their last four league matches.

Their lack of scoring has affected results, with a goalless draw at home to Antalyaspor last time out extending their Super Lig winless run to five games (3D, 2L).

That result left the Istanbul side 15th in the standings with 16 points, just one clear of the relegation zone, while Emre Belozoglu is still searching for his first league victory since taking charge, with three draws and a defeat from his opening four matches.

Despite their struggles, Kasimpasa can draw encouragement from recent trips to Papara Park, having avoided defeat in their last three visits, recording one win and two draws, while scoring at least twice in the last two of those encounters.

Trabzonspor Turkish Super Lig form:

Trabzonspor form (all competitions):

Kasimpasa Turkish Super Lig form:

Kasimpasa form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / Seskim Photo

Trabzonspor will be without several key players through injury, including Stefan Savic, Rayyan Baniya, Danylo Sikan and Edin Visca.

Mustafa Eskihellac is suspended due to an accumulation of yellow cards, while Boran Baskan continues to serve a ban for betting violations.

There is better news for the hosts up front, with leading scorer Paul Onuachu available again after returning from international duty.

Winter signing Chibuike Nwaiwu made his debut in central defence last time out and is expected to retain his place, while newly signed left-back Mathias Lovik is also in contention.

Kasimpasa remain without Haris Hajradinovic, who is still recovering from a knee injury sustained in October, while Portuguese midfielder Cafu is also sidelined.

Ali Yavuz Kol and Andri Fannar Baldursson will both miss the match through suspension after accumulating too many yellow cards.

The visitors have been busy in the winter transfer window, reinforcing their squad with the arrivals of Cenk Tosun, Irfan Can Kahveci, Kerem Demirbay, Rodrigo Becao and Kamil Ahmet Corekci as they look to steer clear of relegation trouble.

Trabzonspor possible starting lineup:

Onana; Pina, Nwaiwu, Batagov, Tufan; Oulai, Jabol-Folcarelli; Zubkov, Muci, Olaigbe; Onuachu

Kasimpasa possible starting lineup:

Gianniotis; Winck, Arous, Opoku, Frimpong; Corekci; Fall, Demirbay, Ustudang, Diabate; Gueye

We say: Trabzonspor 2-1 Kasimpasa

Trabzonspor should start as favourites at Papara Park, but this fixture may prove tighter than the table suggests, withTekke’s side showing defensive lapses that continue to undermine their control.

Kasimpasa arrive low on confidence and short of goals, though their recent success in this stadium offers hope, but with Onuachu’s return boosting the hosts’ attack, the home side are expected to edge a competitive contest, though another nervy evening cannot be ruled out.



