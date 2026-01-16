Preview: Kasimpasa vs Antalyaspor - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joshua Cole | 16 Jan 2026 20:33

Kasimpasa and Antalyaspor head into 2026 with the same objective, which is to steer clear of the Turkish Super Lig relegation zone, and both sides will be eager to make a positive start to the second half of the season when they meet at the Recep Tayyip Erdogan Stadyumu on Sunday.

Level on 15 points and sitting just above the drop zone on goal difference, the two clubs are also united by a pressing need to end their respective winless runs, adding extra weight to this early-year encounter.

Match preview

Kasimpasa’s 10th-place finish last season represented a notable decline from their fifth-place showing the year before, a downturn that ultimately led to the departure of Burak Yilmaz and the appointment of Shota Arveladze.

That change failed to arrest the slide, however, as Arveladze managed just three wins from the opening 15 league matches, leaving the Apaches 14th and uncomfortably close to the bottom three.

The club again turned to change, appointing Emre Belozoglu – who had started the season in charge of Antalyaspor – but the early signs have been unconvincing.

Kasimpasa are winless in three league games under the former Turkey international (2D, 1L), extending their overall run without a victory to four matches (2D, 2L), while they are yet to score a league goal during his tenure.

The winter break may have arrived at an opportune moment, though, with Kasimpasa returning to action with consecutive 2-0 friendly wins over Kocaelispor and Westerlo.

They will hope that momentum carries into this weekend, even if history offers little comfort, as they have struggled against Antalyaspor in recent meetings (1D, 2D) and remain the only side yet to win a home league match this season (4D, 4L).

© Imago

Antalyaspor, meanwhile, arrive in Istanbul with problems of their own – despite enjoying the upper hand in this fixture of late, they are winless in their last three visits to the Recep Tayyip Erdogan Stadyumu (1D, 2L) and have gone six league games without a victory (2D, 4L).

Across all competitions, the Scorpions have managed just one win in their last nine outings (1W, 2D, 6L) – a narrow Turkish Cup success over Sifilke in early December.

Their struggles have also been reflected off the pitch, with managerial instability defining their campaign – after Belozoglu departed in October 2025, Erol Bulut followed without delivering improvement, and Sami Ugurlu has now been handed the reins at the start of the new year.

Ugurlu’s tenure has begun in difficult fashion, with Antalyaspor currently on a four-match losing run, most recently suffering a 1-0 home defeat to fellow Super Lig side Genclerbirligi in the Turkish Cup on Wednesday – their only competitive outing of 2026 so far.

Kasimpasa Turkish Super Lig form:

Kasimpasa form (all competitions):

W

W

L

D

D

L

Antalyaspor Turkish Super Lig form:

Antalyaspor form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / Seskim Photo

Kasimpasa will again be without Haris Hajradinovic, who continues his recovery from a knee injury sustained in October, while Portuguese midfielder Cafu is also sidelined.

Yusuf Barasi is the only other concern for the hosts, as he remains doubtful, with the rest of the squad available.

The Apaches were active in the winter transfer window, strengthening their options with the permanent signing of Cenk Tosun, loan arrival Irfan Can Kahveci from Fenerbahce, and permanent deals for Kerem Demirbay from Eyupspor and Kamil Ahmet Corekci from Hatayspor.

Ege Albayrak and Ali Emre Yanar have completed their 45-day suspensions linked to the ongoing betting investigation and are available again, while Mortadha Ben Ouanes returns after serving a one-match ban, and Adem Arous is also back from Africa Cup of Nations duty.

Antalyaspor, meanwhile, have fewer injury concerns, with Erdogan Yesilyurt the only confirmed absentee as he continues his recovery from a long-term knee problem.

Meanwhile, Kerem Kayaarasi has completed his suspension related to the betting scandal and is available for selection once more.

Kasimpasa possible starting lineup:

Gianniotis; Winck, Arous, Opoku, Szalai, Frimpong; Kol, Diabate, Ouanes; Gueye, Fall

Antalyaspor possible starting lineup:

Yigiter; Turkmen, Giannetti, Sari; Paal, Safouri, Ceesay, Baalci; Ballet, Storm; Boli

We say: Kasimpasa 1-1 Antalyaspor

Kasimpasa may draw confidence from their productive winter break and squad reinforcements, but their lack of home wins and recent scoring struggles remain a concern, while Antalyaspor arrive in poor form under new leadership, yet their recent edge in this fixture counts for something.

With both sides locked on points and desperate to pull clear of the relegation scrap, this contest has all the hallmarks of a tense, low-margin affair.



For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.