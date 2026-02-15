Real Madrid lineup vs Benfica: Predicted XI for Champions League playoff first leg

By Aishat Akanni | 15 Feb 2026 15:58

With a place in the Champions League round of 16 at stake, Real Madrid travel to face Benfica in Tuesday’s playoff first leg, determined to seize early control of the tie after missing out on automatic qualification.

Los Blancos will also have revenge on their minds, having suffered a damaging 4-2 defeat to Benfica in the competition - a result that ultimately forced them into the playoff round.

Despite a number of setbacks, Alvaro Arbeloa’s side still possess enough quality to respond, although key absences continue to test their depth.

Jude Bellingham remains sidelined with a hamstring injury, and the England international has not made significant progress in his recovery, raising doubts over his availability for both legs of this tie and potentially the round of 16 should Madrid progress.

Defensively, Raul Asencio is suspended after yellow cards against Benfica, while Rodrygo is also unavailable following his late red card in the previous meeting with Benfica, further limiting Madrid’s attacking options.

Eder Militao is still recovering from a tendon injury and is not expected back until late February, meaning Antonio Rudiger is likely to continue as the leader of the backline.

Thibaut Courtois should retain his place in goal, while the defensive unit could see Alvaro Carreras and Trent Alexander-Arnold operate in the full-back roles, with Dean Huijsen partnering Rudiger in central defence.

In midfield, Aurelien Tchouaméni is expected to anchor the side, with Eduardo Camavinga and Federico Valverde providing energy and balance, while Brahim Diaz could offer an attacking option from the bench.

Further forward, Vinicius Junior is set to start on the left wing, with Arda Guler likely to feature on the right as Madrid look to stretch Benfica’s defence.

Leading the line, Kylian Mbappe is expected to start if fully fit, with the French forward tasked with spearheading Madrid’s push for a crucial first-leg advantage.

Real Madrid possible starting lineup:

Courtois; Carreras, Huijsen, Rudiger, Alexander-Arnold; Camavinga, Tchouameni, Valverde; Vinicius, Mbappe, Guler