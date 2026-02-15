Preview: Benfica vs Real Madrid - prediction, team news, lineups

By Aishat Akanni | 15 Feb 2026 15:40

Benfica welcome Real Madrid to the iconic Estadio da Luz on Tuesday evening for what promises to be a captivating Champions League play-off first-leg encounter.

The Portuguese side will take confidence from their stunning 4-2 victory over Los Blancos in the previous meeting, a result that adds intrigue to a tie between two sides with contrasting recent form.

Match preview

A huge game for Benfica, who scraped into the play-off round on the final matchday of the league phase and now face one of the competition’s most formidable opponents.

The Eagles finished 24th in the standings, securing qualification on goal difference after a dramatic 4-2 victory over Real Madrid.

Across eight matches, they recorded three wins and five defeats, underlining an inconsistent but ultimately effective run.

Jose Mourinho's side have shown resilience in recent weeks, winning three of their last five matches in all competitions, alongside one draw and one defeat.

Their most recent outing saw them claim a hard-fought 2-1 victory away to Santa Clara, further boosting confidence ahead of this crucial tie.

Their home form has been particularly encouraging, with Benfica consistently posing a threat to visiting sides at the Estadio da Luz. That advantage could prove vital against a Real Madrid side that has shown vulnerability on the road in Europe.

In the Champions League, Benfica scored 10 goals and conceded 12 during the league phase, numbers that highlight both their attacking threat and defensive frailties.

Notably, all of their last five matches in the competition have produced decisive results, with three wins and two defeats, reflecting a side that rarely settles for draws.

The headline moment of their campaign remains the 4-2 triumph over Real Madrid - a performance that showcased their ability to exploit defensive weaknesses while rising to the occasion against elite opposition.

Benfica will look to channel that same energy here as they aim to take an advantage into the second leg.

© Imago / Pressinphoto

For Real Madrid, the visitors arrive in Lisbon in strong domestic form, having won four of their last five matches across all competitions.

Their most recent outing ended in a convincing 4-1 victory over Real Sociedad, with Vinicius Junior netting twice in an impressive attacking display.

That result will have lifted confidence within the squad, but their European form tells a more complicated story.

Madrid amassed 15 points from eight matches in the league phase, finishing ninth with five wins and three defeats.

Despite their attacking strength - scoring 21 goals - defensive lapses have occasionally undermined their performances, with 12 goals conceded.

Their last five Champions League outings have produced two wins and three defeats, an uncharacteristically inconsistent run for a club of their pedigree.

Their 4-2 defeat to Benfica in the previous meeting will still linger, having exposed weaknesses in defensive organisation and transition. However, Madrid’s superior goal difference and overall attacking quality suggest they remain a significant threat in this tie.

Alvaro Arbeloa’s men will be aware that they cannot afford to lose to Benfica twice in the same campaign and are expected to approach this first leg with greater control and tactical discipline, particularly away from home.

The previous meeting between these two sides produced a thrilling contest, and with both teams showing attacking quality alongside defensive vulnerabilities, another open encounter could be on the cards.

Benfica Champions League form:

LLWWLW

Benfica form (all competitions):

LWWDWW

Real Madrid Champions League form:

WLWLWL

Real Madrid form (all competitions):

WWLWWW

Team News

© Imago / HMB-Media

For the hosts, Alexander Bah has returned to training after a long spell out with a cruciate ligament injury, but this match is expected to come too soon for him.

Samuel Soares remains a doubt with a muscle problem, while Fredrik Aursnes is set to miss out, dealing a blow to the hosts.

Joao Veloso is also uncertain, and although Richard Rios has returned to training following a dislocated shoulder, he is expected not to feature.

For Real Madrid, Kylian Mbappe missed the 4-1 win over Real Sociedad, but Arbeloa has confirmed the forward is fit and could feature in this clash.

Raul Asencio is suspended after picking up a second yellow card in the previous meeting between the sides, while Rodrygo will also miss out due to a two-match UEFA suspension following his red card.

Jude Bellingham is a major absentee for the visitors due to a hamstring injury, and Eder Militao remains sidelined as he continues his recovery from a tendon issue.

Benfica possible starting lineup:

Trubin; Dedic, Araujo, Otamendi, Dahl; Barreiro, Barrenechea; Prestianni, Sudakov, Schjelderup; Pavlidis

Real Madrid possible starting lineup:

Courtois; Carreras, Huijsen, Rudiger, Alexander-Arnold; Camavinga, Tchouameni, Valverde; Vinicius, Mbappe, Guler

We say: Benfica 0-2 Real Madrid

The previous meeting highlighted how open this fixture can become, but this time, Real Madrid are likely to approach the contest with greater control and intent, especially knowing what is at stake. Nights like these demand authority, and Madrid’s experience at this level often shows when the pressure is highest.

Given their pedigree in decisive fixtures and ability to manage big moments, Los Blancos are well-positioned to take control and punish any defensive lapses.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.