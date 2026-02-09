Preview: Dundee United vs Aberdeen - prediction, team news, lineups

By Paddy Hayes | 09 Feb 2026 17:59 , Last updated: 09 Feb 2026 18:00

Dundee United and Aberdeen square off at Tannadice Park on Wednesday, with both sides looking for a late surge into the top six before the Premiership split slams the door shut.

In a clash between eighth and seventh, respectively, neither side has been in particularly convincing form in recent weeks, stringing a combined two wins between them in their last 10 games.

Match preview

Dundee United arrive in dismal form after four straight league defeats, the most recent of which saw Jim Goodwin’s men concede a dramatic 93rd-minute winner in a 3-2 defeat to Hibernian, a result that summed up their defensive tendencies.

The Tangerines’ rearguard has been their ultimate undoing this term, with only the bottom two conceding more goals and three different goalkeepers already handed gloves in league action, a revolving-door approach that has done little to build defensive chemistry or confidence.

Despite their leaky defence, United have carved out a reputation as the division’s stalemate specialists with a mountain of draws cluttering their record, and Goodwin will be eager to turn those nearly-days into full hauls if his side are to stay within touching distance of the coveted top-six cut.

Goals have also been in short supply of late, with United failing to score in three of their last four Premiership outings and producing just 11 shots on target across that barren spell, leaving their attack looking more blunt butter knife than razor-sharp spear.

Aberdeen, meanwhile, make the journey to Tayside carrying baggage of their own, having stumbled to just two victories in their last 10 matches across all competitions, form that ultimately cost Jimmy Thelin his job during a turbulent January shake-up at Pittodrie.

Discipline has also deserted Aberdeen at key moments, with red cards in each of their last two fixtures forcing them to battle uphill, including a in their most recent showing, a 3-0 defeat to Kilmarnock where they spent a sizeable chunk of proceedings reduced to 10 men.

Interim boss Peter Leven has yet to fully steady the ship since stepping into the hot seat, although Aberdeen’s eye-catching 6-2 demolition of Livingston last time out offered a reminder of their attacking firepower and injected a timely shot of belief ahead of the season’s decisive stretch.

History between these sides offers little clarity, with their last meeting ending in a 1-1 draw at Pittodrie, though United will take heart from their last encounter at Tannadice, where they ran out comfortable 2-0 winners, a result they will be eager to replicate as both sides jostle for Premiership relevance.

Dundee United Scottish Premiership form:

DWLLLL

Dundee United form (all competitions):

WLLWLL

Aberdeen Scottish Premiership form:

LLLLWL

Aberdeen form (all competitions):

LLLWWL

Team News

Dundee United will be without Isaac Pappoe and Vicko Sevelj as they continue their recovery from injury setbacks.

Max Watters could earn a place in the starting lineup after finding the net in the previous outing, with the striker expected to partner Kristijan Trapanovski in attack. Aberdeen, meanwhile, are set to miss Nicholas Suman through injury.

Jack Milne is also unavailable as he serves the second game of a three-match ban following his straight red card against Livingston.

In attacking areas, Kevin Nisbet may have to settle for a spot among the substitutes, with Marko Lazetic tipped to spearhead the forward line, while Topi Keskinen and Kenan Bilalovic are likely to retain their roles on the flanks.

Dundee United possible starting lineup:

Brewer; Cleall-Harding, Graham, Keresztes; Strain, Stephenson, Sibbald, Ferry; Watters, Moller, Trapanovski

Aberdeen possible starting lineup:

Mitov; Nilsen, Morrison, Knoesters, Frame; Bilalovic, Cameron, Shinnie, Armstrong, Keskinen; Lazetic

We say: Dundee United 1-1 Aberdeen

Given both sides’ recent form and defensive fragility, this one has all the hallmarks of a tense, scrappy affair where neither can quite seize control.

