Preview: Dundee United vs Spartans - prediction, team news, lineups

Dundee United will welcome The Spartans to Tannadice Park on Saturday afternoon for a Scottish FA Cup fifth round matchup.

The hosts defeated Ayr United to reach this round, while the visitors narrowly defeated Inverness Caledonian Thistle on penalties in the last stage of the competition.

Match preview

Dundee United have experienced a challenging 2025-26 campaign, especially in comparison to their superb fourth-placed finish in the Scottish Premiership in their first year back in the top flight last season.

The Tangerines' start to the term included their elimination from the Conference League qualifiers in the third round, devastatingly losing 5-4 on penalties to Rapid Wien, their elimination from the Scottish League Cup in the second round and just two wins in their first eight league fixtures.

That opening to the term has set the tempo for their campaign to date, with Jim Goodwin's side having managed just three wins in their last 16 Scottish Premiership matches, meaning they sit eighth in the league table, 11 points adrift from the top half and eight points above the drop zone.

Despite their particular struggles in the league in recent weeks, losing all of their last four Scottish Premiership fixtures, Dundee United were able to celebrate a 2-0 triumph over Ayr United in the fourth round of the Scottish FA Cup during that period.

As a result, the Tangerines were drawn against The Spartans in the fifth round, and Goodwin will be eager for his side to pick up another victory over lower league opposition on Saturday, with the hopes that a triumph could serve as a platform to build from in their coming games.

Despite The Spartans enjoying a superb season heading into this meeting, including sitting at the top of Scottish League Two with a healthy six point lead over second-placed East Kilbride, they remain the underdogs against the Scottish Premiership hosts.

Douglas Samuel, who has been in charge of the club since June 2012, has overseen 12 wins, five draws and only five defeats from 22 league fixtures, including just one loss in their last eight League Two matches.

They have also shown their quality in the Scottish FA Cup, defeating East Kilbride 2-1 in the second round, Bonnyrigg Rose 2-1 in the third round and Inverness Caledonian Thistle 4-2 on penalties after a 0-0 draw in the fourth round.

Now faced with their toughest test of the campaign, Samuel will be hoping his side can capitalise on Dundee United's ongoing struggles and pull off a shock upset in the cup.

The Spartans will look to draw confidence from their 1-0 victory over Dundee United the last time these two sides met in July 2023, when the Scottish League Two side overcome the then-Championship outfit.

Dundee United Scottish Cup form:

W

Dundee United form (all competitions):

W L L W L L

Spartans Scottish Cup form:

W W D

Spartans form (all competitions):

W W D L W D

Team News

Dundee United will remain without both Isaac Pappoe and Vicko Sevelj due to ongoing injury issues, while Kristijan Trapanovski is a doubt after coming off with an injury worry during midweek.

Off the back of two straight defeats in the league since their Scottish FA Cup triumph over Ayr United, Goodwin may opt to return to the team that secured that victory, although goalscorers Panutche Camara and Nikolaj Moller could be given starting places after making the difference in that tie.

As for The Spartans, Mark Stowe is their top scorer in the league with an impressive 13 goals, and he will aim to make the difference once again in this one.

Stowe could start alongside Marc McNulty and Jamie Dishington in attack, while Bradley Whyte, Sean Welsh and James Craigen may continue in midfield.

Dundee United possible starting lineup:

Richards; Naamo, Cleall-Harding, Graham, Keresztes, Ferry; Stephenson, Sibbald, Camara; Sapsford, Moller

Spartans possible starting lineup:

Martin; Watson, Tapping, Sonkur, Drysdale; Craigen, Welsh, White; Stowe, McNulty, Dishington

We say: Dundee United 3-1 Spartans

Although The Spartans are enjoying a stronger run of form, Dundee United are undoubtedly the favourites given they compete several divisions higher than their visitors, and we expect the contrast in quality to be clear on Saturday with a comfortable home victory.

