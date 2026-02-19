Preview: Watford vs Derby County - prediction, team news, lineups

By Darren Plant | 19 Feb 2026 12:20

Watford square off with Derby County on Saturday afternoon looking to move level on points with their opponents in the Championship table.

At a time when the Hornets sit in 12th position in the standings, the Rams hold sixth spot heading into the next batch of fixtures.

Match preview

After his surprise appointment as head coach earlier this month, Edward Still was under pressure to make an immediate impression on the Watford supporters.

A 2-2 draw at eighth-placed Preston North End did just that, despite the Hornets letting slip a lead after initially overturning a one-goal deficit.

That said, Watford's winless streak has been extended to seven matches, albeit four of those games ending in a share of the spoils.

Remarkably, Watford remain within three points of sixth position, but nine points now separate them from fifth spot.

Although Watford hold the sixth-best home record with 29 points being accumulated from 16 games at Vicarage Road, they have not prevailed on familiar territory since beating Birmingham City on New Year's Day.

As for Derby, they have done enough to hold onto sixth position in recent weeks, a consequence of 13 points being earned from six matches.

The solitary setback was a 2-1 reverse at home to Ipswich Town, but the Rams responded with a 2-0 triumph over Swansea City seven days later.

John Eustace's side have won just five of their 17 matches at Pride Park, with their more impressive work being done away from the East Midlands.

Eight victories and 27 points have been recorded from 15 away fixtures. Only Middlesbrough - from two more games - have a better away points return than Derby in the Championship.

Derby head into this contest having scored in their last 23 matches in all competitions.

Watford Championship form:

D D L D L D

Derby County Championship form:

W W D W L W

Team News

Watford are boosted by the return of Nestory Irankunda, who has served a three-match suspension.

Kwadwo Baah may replace Giorgi Chakvetadze on the right flank, while Formose Mendy is battling Saba Goglichidze for a place in the centre of defence.

If Jeremy Ngakia shakes off a knee issue, the right-back could return to the squad.

Meanwhile, Eustace may realistically name an unchanged Derby XI after the win over Swansea.

However, Lewis Travis has served a one-match suspension and is in contention to get the nod over Oscar Fraulo.

Goalkeeper Jacob Widell Zetterstrom could be back in the squad after time sidelined with a virus.

Watford possible starting lineup:

Selvik; Abankwah, Goglichidze, Pollock, Mfuni; Mendy, Kayembe; Baah, Louza, Maamma; Kjerrumgaard

Derby County possible starting lineup:

Vickers; Ward, Sanderson, Clarke, Elder; Ozoh, Travis; Brereton Diaz, Szmodics, Brewster; Agyemang

We say: Watford 1-1 Derby County

Holding one of the best away records in the division, Derby will be confident of adding another win on their travels to their record. However, after last weekend's improvement in Edward Still's first game in charge, we feel that Watford will do enough to earn a share of the spoils.

