Oxford United vs. Sunderland: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for FA Cup clash

By Matt Law | 12 Feb 2026 11:15 , Last updated: 12 Feb 2026 11:18

Sunderland will be bidding to avoid a surprise FA Cup fourth-round elimination when they take on Championship outfit Oxford United on Sunday afternoon.

The Black Cats will enter the match off the back of a 1-0 loss to Liverpool in the Premier League on Wednesday night, while Oxford United were beaten 3-0 at home by Norwich City in the Championship on Tuesday night.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Oxford United vs. Sunderland kick off?

The FA Cup match will kick off at 2pm UK time on Sunday afternoon.

Where is Oxford United vs. Sunderland being played?

The game will take place at Oxford United's home ground, the Kassam Stadium.

The last meeting between the two sides at the Kassam Stadium took place in April 2025, with Oxford United winning the Championship contest 2-0.

How to watch Oxford United vs. Sunderland in the UK

TV channels

The clash at the Kassam Stadium will be broadcast live in the UK on the TNT Sports 5.

Streaming

Fans can stream this clash live via Discovery+ if they have purchased the TNT Sports package on the platform.

Discovery+ with TNT Sports is also available through the Amazon Prime Video app.

Highlights

Any goals/major incidents will be posted on the FootballOnTNT X account, while highlights will be uploaded to the TNT Sports Football YouTube channel later in the day.

Viewers can also watch Match of the Day for analysis and highlights from the day's FA Cup fourth-round fixtures; the programme will begin at 10.30pm on BBC One.

Oxford United vs. Sunderland: What's the story?

Oxford United and Sunderland have locked horns on 40 previous occasions in all competitions, with the latter winning 21 of those matches to the former's nine.

This will be just the fourth-ever FA Cup contest between the two teams; their last meeting in the tournament came in the fourth round back in 1992, with Sunderland recording a 3-2 win.

Sunderland will enter this match off the back of a 1-0 home defeat to Liverpool, but an impressive top-flight campaign has left them 11th in the Premier League table, 12 points ahead of the relegation zone.

As for Oxford United, the U's are 23rd in the Championship table, four points from the safety of 21st spot, and they have lost three of their last four matches.

Oxford United beat MK Dons on penalties in the last round of the FA Cup, while Sunderland also needed penalties to overcome fellow Premier League side Everton.