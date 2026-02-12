Preview: Galatasaray vs Eyupspor - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joshua Ojele | 12 Feb 2026 11:02 , Last updated: 12 Feb 2026 11:09

Turkish Super Lig leaders Galatasaray look to make it four wins in a row as they host relegation-threatened Eyupspor at Rams Park on Friday evening.

After a 2-0 win in September’s reverse fixture, Galatasaray have the chance to complete a first-ever league double over Eyupspor and move six points clear atop the standings.

Match preview

Once again, Galatasaray are locked in a two-horse title race with city rivals Fenerbahce—though Trabzonspor’s recent resurgence threatens to disrupt the Istanbul duopoly.

A commanding 3-0 win over Rizespor last time out kept Okan Buruk’s side three points clear at the summit as they chase a fourth straight title for the first time in 26 years.

With one eye on their upcoming Champions League playoff tie against Juventus, the Lions now seek to make it six wins from their last seven domestic outings since losing the Super Cup final to Fenerbahce earlier this year.

Still yet to lose any of their 11 league outings (W8, D3) on home turf this season, Friday's hosts have been imperious in front of their fans and will certainly take some stopping if they are to be denied maximum points.

Breaking the deadlock in four of their last five affairs, Galatasaray have made a habit of flying out of the blocks; something they will look to replicate against an opposing side that have conceded the opener in eight of their last nine matches.

Eyupspor punched well above their weight by finishing sixth in their debut top-flight campaign with 53 points two years ago after winning the TFF First League in 2023-24.

This saw the Super Lig newcomers miss out on European qualification by just one point, putting the whole league on alert. However, Atilla Gerin's men have suffered a significant fall from grace this term,

A miserable start—just two wins from their first 13 matches (D3, L8)—set the scene for a challenging campaign, and Eyupspor have struggled to reverse their fortunes.

The Golden Horns put together a five-game unbeaten run to start 2026 before suffering a 2-1 defeat against Istanbul Basaksehir on Sunday, leaving them 15th in the standings, just two points clear of the drop zone ahead of their upcoming trip to the capital.

Friday’s visitors have struggled on their travels this season, but after losing six of their first seven away league games, they have since collected seven points from the last 12 available on the road.

Galatasaray Turkish Super Lig form:

W

W

D

W

W

W

Galatasaray form (all competitions):

D

W

L

W

W

W

Eyupspor Turkish Super Lig form:

L

L

D

D

W

L

Eyupspor form (all competitions):

W

D

D

W

D

L

Team News

Galatasaray's Metahan Baltaci continues to serve a nine-month ban due to his involvement in a widespread betting scandal and will not feature on Friday.

Leroy Sane and Arda Unyay remain sidelined for the hosts, but Mario Lemina returns from a one-game suspension.

Victor Osimhen has scored in five consecutive league appearances, though the Nigerian striker still trails compatriot Paul Onuachu and Eldor Shomurodov by six goals in the race for the Golden Boot.

Luccas Claro has not taken to the field since October, as he continues to battle an ankle problem sustained in a 2-0 defeat to Trabzonspor.

Taras Stepanenko remains out for a sixth straight game, continuing an injury-hit spell with Eyupspor.

Twenty-nine-year-old Umut Bozok has netted four goals in his last five outings for the visitors and is one to watch.

Galatasaray possible starting lineup:

Cakir; Elmali, Bardakci, Sanchez, Sallai; Lemina, Torreira; Akgun, Sara, Lang; Osimhen

Eyupspor possible starting lineup:

Yilmaz; Ulvan, Onguene, Ozyurt, Meras; Taskin; Pintor, Akbaba, Gezek, Altunbas; Bozok

We say: Galatasaray 3-1 Eyupspor

Given the firepower at Galatasaray's disposal, the Turkish champions should cruise to a routine win here, and we are backing them to secure maximum points in commanding fashion when all is said and done.

