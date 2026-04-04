Team News: West Ham vs. Leeds injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Ben Knapton | 04 Apr 2026 15:30

Clashing in the FA Cup for the fifth time, West Ham United and Leeds United square off at the London Stadium in Sunday's all-Premier League quarter-final.

The Hammers overcame Brentford on penalties in the fifth round, while the Whites ran out comfortable 3-0 winners over Norwich City, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for the two clubs.

WEST HAM

Out: Lukasz Fabianski (back)

Doubtful: Crysencio Summerville (calf), Jean-Clair Todibo (calf)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Areola; Wan-Bissaka, Mavropanos, Disasi, Diouf; Soucek, Magassa, Fernandes; Bowen, Wilson, Traore

LEEDS

Out: None

Doubtful: Noah Okafor (fitness), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (hamstring), Gabriel Gudmundsson (knee)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Perri; Struijk, Bijol, Rodon; Bogle, Stach, Longstaff, Ampadu, Justin; Aaronson, Nmecha