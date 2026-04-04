FA Cup
West Ham
Apr 5, 2026 4.30pm
2
2
ET London Stadium
Leeds
  • Pablo  46' yellowcard
  • Tomáš Souček 46' yellowcard
  • Mateus Fernandes 90'+3' goal
  • Axel Disasi 90'+6' goal
  • Oliver Scarles 106' yellowcard
  • Mohamadou Kanté 106' yellowcard
  • Finlay Herrick 120' yellowcard
  • Ezra Mayers 120'+5' yellowcard
  • goal Ao Tanaka 26'
  • yellowcard Brenden Aaronson 38'
  • yellowcard Sebastiaan Bornauw 52'
  • yellowcard Ilia Gruev 69'
  • yellowcard Dominic Calvert-Lewin 69'
  • yellowcard Wilfried Gnonto 69'
  • yellowcard Dominic Calvert-Lewin 75'
  • yellowcard Joël Piroe 106'

Team News: West Ham vs. Leeds injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By |

West Ham vs. Leeds injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Imago / Every Second Media

Clashing in the FA Cup for the fifth time, West Ham United and Leeds United square off at the London Stadium in Sunday's all-Premier League quarter-final.

The Hammers overcame Brentford on penalties in the fifth round, while the Whites ran out comfortable 3-0 winners over Norwich City, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for the two clubs.

WEST HAM vs. LEEDS

WEST HAM

Out: Lukasz Fabianski (back)

Doubtful: Crysencio Summerville (calf), Jean-Clair Todibo (calf)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Areola; Wan-Bissaka, Mavropanos, Disasi, Diouf; Soucek, Magassa, Fernandes; Bowen, Wilson, Traore

LEEDS

Out: None

Doubtful: Noah Okafor (fitness), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (hamstring), Gabriel Gudmundsson (knee)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Perri; Struijk, Bijol, Rodon; Bogle, Stach, Longstaff, Ampadu, Justin; Aaronson, Nmecha

Author photo

Written by

Share this article:

People mentioned in this article :

Teams mentioned in this article :

West Ham United related articles
Football related articles
Subscribe to our newsletter

Get FREE daily news and in-depth previews for games from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football — straight to your inbox.

Subscribe