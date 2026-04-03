West Ham news: Crysencio Summerville injury latest as six players at risk of FA Cup suspension

By Oliver Thomas | 03 Apr 2026 18:55 , Last updated: 03 Apr 2026 19:00

West Ham United attacker Crysencio Summerville is a doubt for Sunday’s FA Cup quarter-final clash against Leeds United at the London Stadium.

The 24-year-old, who joined the Hammers from Leeds in August 2024, has been sidelined for the last two games with a calf injury picked up in the FA Cup fifth-round victory over Brentford last month.

Summerville has been a standout performer for West Ham since the arrival of head coach Nuno Espirito Santo, scoring seven goals in his last 11 appearances since mid-January.

Nuno has confirmed that the Dutchman has made progress in his recovery, but a late call will be made on his availability for Sunday’s meeting with Leeds.

The Hammers will also assess players who have recently returned from international duty, including Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Tomas Soucek who secured World Cup qualification with DR Congo and Czech Republic respectively.

© Imago / Mark Pain

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Nuno said: “We’re all trying to get [Summerville] back as soon as possible. We’re assessing him day by day, and seeing how he improves.

“We aren’t at the point [of making a decision] yet. There’s still one day to go, and then we’ll make decisions.

“We’re assessing all the players, especially some after the international break. Many of them achieved big things, while some of them weren’t so happy, but we’re proud that so many of them went away.”

Which West Ham players are at risk of an FA Cup ban?

Should Summerville be passed fit to feature, he will be one of six West Ham players walking a suspension tightrope against Leeds.

If West Ham’s No.7, Wan-Bissaka, Soucek, Kyle Walker-Peters, Valentin Castellanos and Soungoutou Magassa are booked during this weekend’s game, they will be banned for the FA Cup semi-finals, should the Hammers progress.

© Iconsport / PA Images / Icon Sport

West Ham target first FA Cup semi-final in two decades

Although West Ham are embroiled in a Premier League relegation scrap, Nuno and his team are focused on the FA Cup as the club aims to reach their first semi-final since 2006.

“We play one game at a time, and we prepare for one game at a time,” said Nuno. “So, right now we are preparing for the FA Cup as best we can, so that we can go through.

“We cannot think about the Wolves game. First, we have to prepare for Leeds, compete well in that game, and then we will move forward.

“We know what a good result would mean for our fans. We’re playing at London Stadium, and it’s great for us that we’re playing at home.

“We know it’s a big occasion, we know the fans will be there to support us, so let’s enjoy it and play. The help of the supporters has been great, and we cannot thank them enough.”

West Ham beat Leeds 2-0 in their last FA Cup home meeting in January 2022, but they were beaten by the Whites in their most recent Premier League encounter at Elland Road, losing 2-1 in October last year.