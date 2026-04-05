West Ham vs. Leeds United: How to watch, date, time, live stream, TV channel for FA Cup quarter-final clash

By Sebastian Sternik | 05 Apr 2026 00:42

West Ham United and Leeds United will put their Premier League survival ambitions aside this Sunday as they meet at the London Stadium for a tasty FA Cup quarter-final clash.

It has been decades since both clubs last lifted the FA Cup, with the Irons last winning the competition in 1980, and Leeds enjoying their last triumph in 1972 under Don Revie.

Sunday’s match serves as a great opportunity for both teams to reach the semi-final - something that Leeds have not managed in almost 40 years.

Here, Sports Mole provides all the details you need to know about how to watch this FA Cup quarter-final match.

What time does West Ham vs. Leeds United kick off?

Sunday’s cup clash kicks off at 4.30pm for viewers in the United Kingdom.

Where is West Ham vs. Leeds United being played?

West Ham will welcome Leeds to the London Stadium this weekend – a ground which has favoured the hosts in recent head-to-head meetings.

The Irons have won three of their last four meetings at the former Olympic venue, including an FA Cup victory back in 2022.

How to watch West Ham vs. Leeds United in the UK

TV channels

The match will be shown live in the UK on the TNT Sports Ultimate and TNT Sports 1 channels.

Online streaming

Fans hoping to catch the action can also stream the action through HBO Max. TNT Sports is also available on the Amazon's Prime Video app.

Highlights

Fans will be able to catch key moments on the FootballOnTNT X (formerly Twitter) account, while highlights will be available on the TNT Sports Football YouTube channel.

What is at stake for West Ham and Leeds United?

Despite their impressive cup run, the main priority for West Ham is escaping the relegation zone and securing their Premier League status for next season.

Nevertheless, Nuno Espirito Santo and his men will turn their immediate attention to cup duties as they look to reach the FA Cup semi-final for the first time since 2006.

The Irons were beaten 2-0 by Aston Villa just before the international break, but their general form in recent weeks has been improving – two defeats from nine games certainly underlines that.

Leeds, on the other hand, played out a goalless draw with Brentford in their last competitive outing.

Daniel Farke’s men have a four-point cushion in the Premier League relegation battle, but their main priority will be ending their four-match goal drought against top-tier opposition.

The Whites will be concerned by their poor run on the road, with the Yorkshire outfit managing just one win from their last 14 away matches.

However, Farke’s men have won their last four Sunday-held FA Cup matches, which is a good omen ahead of their trip to the capital.