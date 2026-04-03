Preview: Heerenveen vs Heracles - prediction, team news, lineups

By Darren Plant | 03 Apr 2026 10:56

Heerenveen play host to Heracles on Sunday looking to strengthen their hold of a place in the European playoffs.

At a time when the home side sit in eighth position in the Eredivisie table, the visitors are bottom and eight points adrift of safety.

Match preview

Sitting just seven points behind fourth-placed Ajax, Heerenveen will feel that they can remain involved in the race for automatic European qualification.

Robin Veldman's side are one of the form teams in the division having accumulated 16 points from their last seven fixtures.

Their only defeat during that time was by a 3-1 scoreline at PSV Eindhoven, while a 2-2 draw was earned at third-placed NEC Nijmegen before the March international break.

A total of 17 goals have been scored across that seven-match period, although it is worth noting that their only shutout came against lowly Telstar in a home fixture.

Half of Heerenveen's six wins at the Abe Lenstra Stadion have come since February 15. One of their remaining such games is against Ajax on the final day of the season, emphasising the importance of prevailing from matches such as this one.

© Iconsport / ANP

Heracles showed signs of improvement before the international break, most recently earning a 1-1 draw at home to rivals Excelsior.

However, Ernest Faber's team needed all three points from that contest, and they now realistically require a bare minimum of three victories from their final six outings to have a chance of avoiding relegation to the second tier.

That said, they hold the worst away record in the division with just four points coming from 14 matches. The last time that they avoided defeat came through a 1-1 draw at Fortuna Sittard on November 29.

In their last six away games, Heracles have conceded 22 goals. They have shipped exactly four strikes in their last four such contests.

Heerenveen Eredivisie form:

W L W W W D

Heracles Eredivisie form:

L L L D L D

Team News

Barring any fresh fitness issues, Veldman could select the same Heerenveen XI that started the draw at NEC Nijmegen.

Jacob Trenskow netted his 11th Eredivisie goal of the campaign in that game. Although Lasse Nordas did not get on the scoresheet, his five goals from his last seven outings have proven key in Heerenveen's recent run.

Faber could take a similar approach with his Heracles side, but Mimeirhel Benita is an obvious option to come back into the team at right-back.

Mario Engels and Bryan Limbombe will also come into consideration in midfield and attack, but it may be dependent on whether Faber sticks with his 4-2-2-2 formation.

Mike te Wierik and Jeff Reine-Adelaide are expected to remain on the sidelines through injury.

Heerenveen possible starting lineup:

Klaverboer; Egbring, Kersten, Willemsen, Zagaritis; Linday, Overeem; Trenskow, Meerveld, Vente; Nordas

Heracles possible starting lineup:

Pasveer; Benita, Mirani, Hoorenbeeck, Mesik; Bozinovski, Scheperman; Ahlstrand, Unuvar; Hrustic, Zeefuik

We say: Heerenveen 2-0 Heracles

Having improved of late, there will be genuine belief in the Heracles squad that they can earn at least a share of the spoils. However, we cannot ignore Heerenveen's recent form, and a victory with a clean sheet feels like a strong possibility.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.