Preview: Al-Hilal vs Al Kholood - prediction, team news, lineups

By Saikat Mandal | 06 Apr 2026 23:10

Al-Hilal will look to return to winning ways when they host Al Kholood at the Kingdom Arena in the Saudi Pro League on Wednesday.

The hosts sit second in the table, five points behind leaders Al-Nassr, while the visitors are 14th with 26 points from 27 matches.

Match preview

Al-Hilal have put together an exceptional 2025-26 campaign and remain the only unbeaten side in the league, although even that remarkable consistency may not guarantee them the title.

The Blue Waves are currently on a staggering 42-match unbeaten run in all competitions, highlighting their dominance, but Simone Inzaghi will still be disappointed after watching his side settle for a 2-2 draw against Al-Taawoun in their most recent outing.

A notable pattern in their recent performances has been their ability to start games strongly, having scored first in eight of their last nine matches, including taking the lead through Mohamed Kader Meite in that encounter.

However, defensive lapses allowed their opponents to turn the game around, before Marcos Leonardo stepped up to rescue a point with a late equaliser, ensuring their unbeaten run remained intact.

At home, Al-Hilal have been particularly dominant, collecting 34 points from 14 matches in Riyadh, but with the gap to the top continuing to widen, they can ill afford further slip-ups, especially against a side they have beaten in each of their last three meetings against Al Kholood.

© Imago

Al Kholood currently sit six points above the relegation zone, but their position is far from secure, and they will be wary of being pulled into the battle for survival if results do not go their way in the closing stages of the season.

With several teams below them still capable of putting together a run of form, the margin for error remains slim, meaning every point from here on could prove crucial in determining their fate.

On a more positive note, Al Kholood have shown resilience on their travels this season, collecting 16 points away from home while scoring 20 goals and conceding the same number, suggesting they are capable of competing even outside their comfort zone.

However, their overall defensive record remains a significant concern, having conceded 50 goals in the Saudi Pro League so far, only Al Akhdoud and Al Najma have shipped more, underlining their vulnerability at the back.

Head coach Des Buckingham will also be troubled by his side’s inability to keep clean sheets, with Al Kholood failing to shut out opponents in their last eight matches, while also conceding in each of their previous three meetings against Al-Hilal.

Al-Hilal Saudi Pro League form:

D D W W W D

Al-Hilal form (all competitions):

D W W W W D

Al Kholood Saudi Pro League form:

L W W L L D

Al Kholood form (all competitions):

W W L L W D

Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / Ali Issa

Al-Hilal are dealing with several injury concerns ahead of this fixture, including Karim Benzema, who remains a doubt for the match.

There is, however, some positive news for the hosts, as Salem Al-Dossari and Sultan Mandash both returned to training on Monday and are expected to be available for selection.

Meanwhile, Hamad Al-Yami and Youssef Akchichek remain sidelined through injury, while Darwin Nunez has been de-registered by the club and has not featured since February.

For Al Kholood, Abdulmalik Al-Harbi is ruled out for the remainder of the season after suffering an ACL injury.

Myziane Maolida and Norbert Gyomber are also expected to miss out, although Des Buckingham otherwise has a relatively healthy squad at his disposal.

Al-Hilal possible starting lineup:

Bounou; Darisi, Lajami, Koulibaly, Hernandez; Kanno, Neves, Milinkovic-Savic; Malcom, Benzema, Leonardo

Al Kholood possible starting lineup:

Cozzani; Sawaan, Utkus, Pinas, Solan; N’Doram, Buckley, Kortajarena; Al Aliwa, Bahbri, Guga

We say: Al-Hilal 3-1 Al Kholood

Al-Hilal will be eager to bounce back from their disappointing draw last time out and should have enough quality to secure another home victory against a struggling Al Kholood side.

The visitors have shown they can be competitive on the road and may pose a threat, particularly with Al-Hilal conceding in six of their last eight matches. However, the hosts’ superior quality and depth should ultimately prove decisive as they look to claim all three points.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.