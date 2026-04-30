Preview: Swansea City vs Charlton Athletic - prediction, team news, lineups

By Calum Burrowes | 30 Apr 2026 16:52

Meeting on the final day of the 2025-26 Championship season, 11th-placed Swansea City welcome Charlton Athletic to South Wales, with both sides set to turn their attention to planning for next season once Saturday’s clash is over.

The Swans played out a 1-1 draw away at Norwich City last time out in a game featuring two penalties, while the Addicks secured survival with a crucial 2-1 home win over playoff hopefuls Hull City.

Match preview

Swansea City head into their 46th and final match of the campaign on course for a second successive 11th-place finish, having accumulated 61 points from 17 wins, 10 draws and 18 defeats.

A slow start to the season, which saw just six wins in the opening half of the campaign, prompted a managerial change, with Alan Sheehan replaced by Portuguese boss Vitor Matos, who has since steadied the ship and guided the Swans clear of trouble.

While sides such as Norwich City and Southampton have recovered from difficult starts to mount playoff pushes, Swansea’s inconsistency has ultimately cost them the opportunity to do the same.

Nevertheless, a comfortable midtable finish highlights a solid recovery from their early-season struggles, with much of that owed to the outstanding form of Zan Vipotnik.

The Slovenian striker has scored 23 league goals heading into the final day and looks set to claim the Championship Golden Boot, adding to three club awards he collected earlier this week, with retaining his services likely to be vital if Swansea are to mount a serious playoff challenge next season. © Imago / Pro Sports Images

As for Charlton Athletic, they will be glad to enter the final day of the season with nothing to play for after spending the entirety of their campaign flirting with the bottom three.

Heading into their final home fixture, Nathan Jones’s side were on a seven-game winless run and in danger of being dragged into the bottom three, but a much-needed win saw them secure safety.

Thankfully for the Addicks, they did just that as two stunning strikes from Charlie Kelman and Jayden Fevrier helped them to a crucial 2-1 win over top-six hopefuls Hull City that ensured their safety in the second tier of English football and prevents any final-day jitters as they head to Wales.

With their status as a Championship side secured for the 2026-27 season, Charlton can begin to prepare for a season they hope can offer more than a late-season relegation fight, should they want to improve, then goal-scoring will be a key area to build on.

The Addicks enter their 46th league match of the season having found the back of the net just 43 times, with only two sides netting fewer, and they are set to finish a season with fewer than 50 goals for the first time since 2016.

Both sides have underwhelming recent records on the final day, with Swansea winning just one of their last five, while Charlton have lost each of their last three Championship finales by an aggregate score of 10-0.

Swansea City Championship form:

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Charlton Athletic Championship form:

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Team News

© Imago / Sportimage

With this being a dead rubber, both managers may opt to change things up and allow fringe players the opportunity to impress.

Matos does have the luxury of naming the same XI once again but will remain without the injured trio of Josh Key, Ishe Samuels-Smith and Ethan Galbraith, with the latter was named Swansea's best men's newcomer in the club's midweek end-of-season awards.

Although the Golden Boot is all but secured, Vipotnik will be looking to add to his 23 league goals and will lead the line for the Swans once again.

Charlton will be forced into changes after Collins Sichenje and Kelman were both withdrawn with injuries in the win over Hull, with Reece Burke and Lyndon Dykes likely to come into the starting lineup.

As well as those two, Jones will also be without Amari'i Bell, Josh Edwards and Kayne Ramsay but there was a welcome return to the bench for Tyreece Campbell who may push for a start.

Swansea City possible starting lineup:

Vigouroux; Key, Cabango, Burgess, Tymon; Yalcouye, Stamenic; Idah, G. Franco, Eom Ji-Sung; Vipotnik

Charlton Athletic possible starting lineup:

Kaminski; H. Clarke, Burke, Jones, Gillesphey, Fevrier; Knibbs, Coady, Docherty, Carey; Dykes

We say: Swansea City 3-2 Charlton Athletic

As is often the case with final day dead rubbers, we see this particular clash being a high-scoring thriller.

We expect the hosts to edge past Charlton Athletic and potentially end the season in the top 10.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.