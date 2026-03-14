Gavi's return could help inspire Barcelona to two trophies in final months of campaign

By Matt Law | 14 Mar 2026 15:58 , Last updated: 14 Mar 2026 16:00

Barcelona have confirmed that Spanish midfielder Gavi has been given medical clearance and will therefore be available for Sunday's La Liga clash with Sevilla.

The 21-year-old has not featured for Barcelona since the end of August due to a serious knee injury, but he was back on the bench against Newcastle United in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

Barcelona have now confirmed that the midfielder has been medically cleared to tackle Sevilla, and he is set to receive some minutes off the bench this weekend.

“Gavi has received medical clearance and is available for tomorrow’s match against Sevilla," read a statement from Barcelona.

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Gavi's return officially confirmed by Barcelona

When asked about the midfielder's return, Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick told reporters: "I’m happy he’s back. We have to take it step by step with him.

“We’ve seen him in training, and I like what I’ve seen, but we have to manage him… He has the right attitude, he trusts his body, how he can play… We all know Gavi, I love his intensity, everything he gives us.”

Gavi has scored 10 goals and registered 18 assists in 155 appearances for Barcelona in all competitions, and his return is major news for the Spanish champions.

The midfielder was outstanding for the Catalan giants last term, making 42 appearances in all competitions, contributing three goals and three assists.

Gavi's numbers in terms of goal contributions are not groundbreaking, but his ability to move the ball quickly through the lines is an incredibly valuable asset.

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Gavi is set to be involved in Barcelona's clash with Sevilla

Barcelona have struggled with midfield injuries this season; Pedri has only just returned, while Frenkie de Jong is currently on the sidelines.

Marc Bernal has stepped forward, while Marc Casado, who could leave this summer, is also a steady presence in the middle.

Barcelona will need more than a steady presence if they are to win La Liga and the Champions League this season, though, and Gavi can help inspire his team.

His return is like a new signing for Barcelona heading into the final straight.