Chelsea injury news: Marc Cucurella, Cole Palmer updates provided by Liam Rosenior after win over Hull City in FA Cup

Chelsea head coach Liam Rosenior has played down any concern over the fitness of Cole Palmer.

The playmaker was a notable absentee from the squad for Friday's FA Cup fourth round tie at Hull City, a match which the Blues won by a 4-0 scoreline.

Rosenior heaped praise on his players as they cruised past the Tigers thanks to a hat-trick from Pedro Neto and a Estevao Willian goal.

Although questioning focused on the level of Chelsea's performance at the MKM Stadium, Rosenior was naturally quizzed on Palmer and Marc Cucurella at his post-match press conference.

Rosenior provides Palmer, Cucurella update

When asked about Palmer, Rosenior stressed that he wanted to manage the minutes of his best player, who played the full game against Leeds United on Tuesday.

He also admitted that he was keen to manage the workload of Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez, a consequence of the pair racking up a huge amount of minutes since his arrival.

The Englishman told reporters: "Managing. Managing him. Brilliant to see Reece [James] back on the pitch. Brilliant for him to get those 60 minutes.

"I was planning on giving Enzo [Fernandez] 45 minutes with Moi [Caicedo]. I'm trying to manage their minutes.

"In the end, I felt it was right for Moi to stay on for 60. I'm delighted they've all come through unscathed and now, for the first time in a long time, they've got a full week to prepare for Burnley."

Meanwhile, Cucurella suffered a hamstring issue and had already been ruled out of the trip to East Yorkshire.

Rosenior added: "At the moment he's not fit. There's an issue with his hamstring. I don't know. I can't give you a time frame on it at the moment."

Chelsea prepare for deserved rest

Since his first game against Charlton Athletic in the FA Cup on January 10, Rosenior has taken charge of 11 matches across four different competitions.

As well as having minimal time on the training pitch, he has had to manage the minutes of many of his squad.

In sharp contrast to 11 games across 35 days, Chelsea now have just one fixture - at home to Burnley on February 21 - in 16 days.