Team News: Liverpool vs. Brighton injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Oliver Thomas | 13 Feb 2026 20:00 , Last updated: 13 Feb 2026 20:00

Liverpool welcome Brighton & Hove Albion to Anfield for an all-Premier League tie in the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday afternoon.

The Reds secured a slender 1-0 Premier League victory at Sunderland on Wednesday, while the Seagulls were beaten 1-0 by Aston Villa on the same night, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for the two clubs.

LIVERPOOL

Out: Alexander Isak (leg), Jeremie Frimpong (thigh), Conor Bradley (knee), Giovanni Leoni (knee), Wataru Endo (ankle)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Mamardashvili; Szoboszlai, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Jones; Salah, Wirtz, Gakpo; Chiesa

BRIGHTON

Out: Stefanos Tzimas (knee), Adam Webster (knee), Solly March (knee), Yasin Ayari (shoulder)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Steele; Veltman, Dunk, Boscagli, De Cuyper; Milner, Baleba; Minteh, Rutter, Mitoma; Welbeck