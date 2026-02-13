FA Cup
Liverpool
Feb 14, 2026 8.00pm
Anfield
Brighton

Team News: Liverpool vs. Brighton injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By | , Last updated:

Liverpool vs. Brighton injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Imago

Liverpool welcome Brighton & Hove Albion to Anfield for an all-Premier League tie in the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday afternoon.

The Reds secured a slender 1-0 Premier League victory at Sunderland on Wednesday, while the Seagulls were beaten 1-0 by Aston Villa on the same night, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for the two clubs.

LIVERPOOL vs. BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION

 

LIVERPOOL

Out: Alexander Isak (leg), Jeremie Frimpong (thigh), Conor Bradley (knee), Giovanni Leoni (knee), Wataru Endo (ankle)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Mamardashvili; Szoboszlai, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Jones; Salah, Wirtz, Gakpo; Chiesa

BRIGHTON

Out: Stefanos Tzimas (knee), Adam Webster (knee), Solly March (knee), Yasin Ayari (shoulder)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Steele; Veltman, Dunk, Boscagli, De Cuyper; Milner, Baleba; Minteh, Rutter, Mitoma; Welbeck

Author photo

Written by

Share this article:

People mentioned in this article :

Teams mentioned in this article :

Liverpool related articles
Football related articles
Subscribe to our newsletter

Get FREE daily news and in-depth previews for games from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football — straight to your inbox.

Subscribe