Preview: Hamburger SV vs Bayern Munich - prediction, team news, lineups

Bayern Munich will hope to bounce back from a shock Bundesliga defeat, when they face hosts Hamburger SV on Saturday at Volksparkstadion.

Hamburger are 14th with 18 points following their goalless stalemate with St Pauli on January 23, whereas league-leaders Bayern have 50 points, but they suffered a 2-1 loss against Augsburg on January 24.

Match preview

The hosts failed to create a single big chance against St Pauli, and they only mustered 0.35 xG, though their opponents generated just 0.33 xG.

Hamburger are three points above 16th-placed Mainz 05, who occupy the division's relegation playoff spot, but only two points separate them from 10th-placed FC Koln.

Boss Merlin Polzin will be alarmed that his team have now failed to score in their last two games, with his players failing to score more than once in 12 of their past 14 matches in all competitions.

Die Rothosen are winless in their five most recent outings, a period in which they drew three times, conceded seven goals and kept two clean sheets.

Hamburger have been resilient at home, and they will hope to extend their unbeaten streak in the Bundesliga at Volksparkstadion to five games, while a win would be their third in that stretch.

Bayern took a 23rd-minute lead against Augsburg, but two quickfire strikes in the closing 15 minutes saw their opponents leave Allianz Arena with all three points.

That was the first time that Vincent Kompany's side were beaten in the top flight this season, meaning the only team to have never lost in the Bundesliga was the title-winning Bayer Leverkusen squad in 2023-24.

Following their 2-1 triumph against PSV Eindhoven on Wednesday in the Champions League, the visitors finished second in the league phase of the tournament.

That was the club's 10th victory in 12 matches in all competitions, and they found the back of the net at least three times in eight of those fixtures.

The Bavarians won 5-0 in the reverse fixture against Hamburger in September 2025, and they will hope for an 11th consecutive win when they face their hosts on Saturday.

Bayern have emerged as winners in each of their six most recent away clashes, and they have acheived success in 11 of their 12 domestic games on the road.

Hamburger SV Bundesliga form:

W

L

D

L

D

D

Bayern Munich Bundesliga form:

D

W

W

W

W

L

Bayern Munich form (all competitions):

W

W

W

W

L

W

Team News

Hamburger number nine Yussuf Poulsen will be absent on Saturday, with his ankle injury set to keep him from the XI until March.

The forward line could consist of Ransford Konigsdorffer, loanee Fabio Vieira and Damion Downs.

Bayern's squad is largely healthy, though Konrad Laimer is struggling with a calf issue, so he cannot feature in either midfield or defence.

Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka are likely to partner each other in a double pivot, while Tom Bischof and Hiroki Ito may start as full-backs on Saturday.

Harry Kane is a certain inclusion in the lineup, as are wingers Michael Olise and Luis Diaz, and perhaps teenager Lennart Karl will be given an opportunity to impress.

Hamburger SV possible starting lineup:

Fernandes; Capaldo, Vuskovic, Torunarigha; Jatta, Lokonga, Remberg, Muheim; Vieira, Konigsdorffer, Downs

Bayern Munich possible starting lineup:

Neuer; Bischof, Upamecano, Kim, Ito; Kimmich, Goretzka; Olise, Karl, Diaz; Kane

We say: Hamburger SV 0-4 Bayern Munich

Though Bayern were beaten last time out in the league, it would be surprising if they failed to immediately bounce back.

Hamburger's record against the Bavarians is poor, and considering they have struggled to create chances, fans are right to be fearful of the visitors.

