Preview: Strasbourg vs HNK Rijeka - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joel Lefevre | 16 Mar 2026 22:42

With a place in the Conference League quarter-finals at stake, Strasbourg will host HNK Rijeka on Thursday at Stade de la Meinau in Alsace.

The opening leg between the two last week saw the French side come away with a narrow 2-1 triumph, maintaining their unbeaten form in the competition.

Match preview

Many of their victories have been by thin margins, but Strasbourg continue to find a way, winning a fifth away match in the Conference League this season by a single goal last week.

Gary O’Neil’s men will enter this upcoming contest on a seven-match unbeaten run across all competitions, conceding just one goal on those previous three occasions.

A win or draw on Thursday would be enough to send them into the last eight of a European competition for the first time since getting to that same stage of the 1979-80 European Cup.

Strasbourg are unbeaten in their last five competitive games at Stade de la Meinau, winning two of their three League Phase affairs on home soil.

Le Racing have conceded a goal or fewer in each of those outings, while only allowing multiple strikes in one home game all year when Paris Saint-Germain beat them 2-1.

This team have not dropped a single point in the Conference League this season when leading after 45 minutes, though they have scored just one opening half goal at home in this tournament.

© Iconsport

Rijeka made it tough on their French opponents in the opening leg but ultimately fell just short despite a late consolation strike.

On Thursday, they will need a win to have any hope of advancing into the quarter-finals of a major European tournament for the first time since the 1979-80 Cup Winners’ Cup.

Victor Sanchez’s side are on a two-match losing run across all competitions heading into this must-win game, dropping a 2-0 decision domestically to Istra 1961 on Sunday.

The Croatian team have dropped points in three of their previous four away matches in the competition this season but won the last such game at Omonia in the knockout phase (1-0).

One encouraging note is that they have not conceded more than once in a Conference League away encounter this season, recording clean sheets in those two instances.

However, this team have never won a European fixture on French soil, having previously lost at Lille and Lyon by a single goal.

Strasbourg Conference League form:

Strasbourg form (all competitions):

HNK Rijeka Conference League form:

HNK Rijeka form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago

Emmanuel Emegha remains doubtful for Strasbourg on Thursday due to a muscle strain, Diego Moreira has a sore groin, Maxi Oyedele is dealing with a knock, Aaron Anselmino is questionable because of a hamstring injury and Guela Doue will be suspended.

Joaquin Panichelli and Martial Godo each found the back of the net for them in leg one of this tie, with the latter’s goal coming with fewer than 20 minutes remaining.

A hamstring strain kept Teo Barisic out of the Rijeka fold for leg one of this tie last week, with the Croatian defender still doubtful to feature on Thursday.

Ante Majstorovic reduced their deficit with a goal 14 minutes from the end, though he will not be available for this match after receiving another caution.

Strasbourg possible starting lineup:

Penders; Doukoure, Hogsberg, Chilwell; Omobamidele, V. Barco, El Mourabet, Ouattara; Nanasi, Enciso; Panichelli

HNK Rijeka possible starting lineup:

Zlomislic; Orec, Husic, Radeljic, Devetak; Petrovic, A. Barco, Dantas, Gojak; Adu-Adjei, Fruk

We say: Strasbourg 1-0 HNK Rijeka (Strasbourg advances 3-1 on aggregate)

As sharp as Rijeka are defensively, they are the ones who must open up and chase the win, and Strasbourg are more than capable of sitting back and waiting for a moment to strike, winning countless games that way this season.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.