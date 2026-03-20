Preview: Nantes vs Strasbourg - prediction, team news, lineups

By Brendan McGilligan | 20 Mar 2026 21:07

Nantes are set to welcome Strasbourg to the Stade de la Beaujoire this Sunday night in Ligue 1, with the hosts desperate for a victory to help them in their relegation battle.

Meanwhile, the visitors will be hopeful of a win to aid them in their quest to qualify for the Europa Conference League next season.

Match preview

Nantes enter this game currently sat in the relegation zone after their 25 matches this campaign, having won four, drawn five and lost 16 to give them 17 points.

Les Canaris have struggled at home this season, as they have lost nine of the 13 games, which can explain why they are battling it out in the relegation zone.

Meanwhile, their fans will be looking for them to improve their fortunes over Strasbourg this weekend, as they have won just one of their last nine Ligue 1 matches, losing each of the last four.

This has had an impact on their home record against the visitors, as they failed to win any of their last six home league matches against Strasbourg after winning 11 of the previous 12.

Nantes fans have had to get used to slow matches and a lot of breaks in play, as the club have had the highest average number of stoppages of play in Ligue 1 this season (100 per match).

© Imago / PsnewZ

Strasbourg come into this game sitting just outside the European qualification places in Ligue 1 after their 26 matches, after their 10 wins, seven draws and nine defeats to give them 37 points.

The visitors are currently six points off sixth-place Monaco, who occupy the Europa Conference League qualification place.

There will be concern in their bid to play European football next season, as they have drawn four of their last five league games, and this seems to be the story of Gary O’Neil’s reign.

Strasbourg have already drawn more matches in nine Ligue 1 games under O'Neil, four, than in the 17 managed by Liam Rosenior this season, three.

Fans of the visitors will be concerned about their form on the road, having won just one of their last 10 away Ligue 1 matches, which was at Lille on 25 January when they secured a 4-1 victory.

There will be hope for this fixture, as the Alsacians have kept only two clean sheets away from home this season; however, they were against the other two teams in the relegation zone, Nantes, Metz and Auxerre.

Nantes Ligue 1 form:

L L L W L L

Strasbourg Ligue 1 form:

L D W D D D

Strasbourg form (all competitions):

D W D W D D

Team News

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Nantes are set to be without Amady Camara and Francis Coquelin through injury, while there are doubts around the fitness of Bahmed Deuff and Fabien Centonze.

The hosts will be hopeful that Centonze is fit enough to play, as he has been one of their more important players in front of goal this season, as he is their second highest scorer in the league with three goals.

Strasbourg are set to be without several key players due to injury, including Diego Moreira, Emmanuel Emegha, Junior Mwanga and Ben Chilwell.

Strasbourg's most prolific player has been Joaquín Panichelli, who has scored on 14 occasions, including eight match-opening goals, so he will be key to their success.

Another player that will be key to their outcome this weekend will be Samir El Mourabet, as he helps protect the defence, as the midfielder has made 20 successful tackles in the league this campaign, more than any other player in Ligue 1.

Nantes possible starting lineup:

Lopez; Amian, Awaziem, Yusuf, Cozza, Machado; Leroux, Kaba, Lepenant; Ganago, Abline

Strasbourg possible starting lineup:

Penders; Oattara, Doukoure, Omobamidele, Doue; Mourabet, Barco; Yassine, Enciso, Godo; Panichelli

We say: Nantes 0-1 Strasbourg

Strasbourg should have too much for Nantes in attack; however, there may be concern that they have been playing several games in quick succession over the past few weeks, and this may provide a bit of hope for Nantes to upset the odds and move out of the relegation zone.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.