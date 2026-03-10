Preview: HNK Rijeka vs Strasbourg - prediction, team news, lineups

By Nsidibe Akpan | 10 Mar 2026 23:42

Croatian side HNK Rijeka have enjoyed an impressive run in the 2025–26 UEFA Conference League and now stand two matches away from a place in the quarter-finals as they prepare to host RC Strasbourg Alsace in the round of 16 at Stadion HNK Rijeka on Thursday.

The first leg will take place in Rijeka, while the return fixture is scheduled a week later in France, with both sides battling to keep their European campaign alive and move a step closer to the final in Leipzig in May.

Match preview

Rijeka’s campaign began earlier in the season in the league phase of the Europa Conference League, where the Croatian side faced a demanding schedule against teams from across the continent.

The side showed resilience and defensive discipline throughout the stage, securing valuable results including a goalless draw against Shakhtar Donetsk and a convincing 3–0 victory over NK Celje, performances that helped them remain competitive in the standings and laid the platform for their push into the knockout rounds.

After navigating the league phase, the Rijeka Whites continued their European adventure in the knockout play-offs, producing a strong display against AC Omonia by winning both legs of the tie to secure their place in the round of 16.

The team’s attacking threat under Victor Sanchez del Amo has been driven by several key contributors during the tournament, with midfielder Toni Fruk emerging as one of the side’s leading scorers while players such as Dion Drena Beljo and Niko Petrovic have also delivered important goals and creative spark, helping Rijeka remain competitive against stronger European opposition.

However, the challenge facing Rijeka in the round of 16 is significant, as their opponents Strasbourg finished top of the league phase and entered the knockout stage as one of the seeded sides after an unbeaten run, meaning the Croatian club will likely need two strong performances to keep their European dream alive.

With the first leg set to be played in front of their home supporters at Stadion HNK Rijeka, the hosts will hope to seize the initiative before the decisive return match in France, knowing that a positive result on Thursday could put them in a strong position to reach the quarter-finals and continue what has already been a memorable European campaign.

© Imago / PsnewZ

Strasbourg have enjoyed an impressive run in the 2025–26 Conference League, and their campaign continues this week with a challenging round-of-16 first leg away to HNK Rijeka on Thursday night.

Having emerged as one of the most consistent teams in the competition so far, the side led by Gary O’Neil will travel to Croatia with confidence as they aim to take another step toward the latter stages of Europe’s third-tier club tournament.

Strasbourg’s strong performances in the league phase ensured they finished top of the standings and secured automatic qualification for the round of 16, with their impressive form across the opening stage seeing them remain unbeaten and allowing them to bypass the knockout play-off round entirely.

The French club’s success has been built on an energetic attacking approach and several standout individual displays, with forward Martial Godo emerging as one of their main attacking threats in the competition after contributing three goals and two assists in the tournament.

Now, however, the level of difficulty increases as Strasbourg prepare to face Rijeka over two legs, with the Croatian hosts known to be dangerous opponents at home where the compact atmosphere and passionate support often make life difficult for visiting teams.

Thursday’s first leg at Stadion HNK Rijeka therefore represents a crucial test for Le Racing as they attempt to maintain their momentum and continue what has been an encouraging European campaign.

HNK Rijeka Conference League form:

DDWDWW

HNK Rijeka form (all competitions):

WLWWWW

Strasbourg Conference League form:

WDWWWW

Strasbourg form (all competitions):

LDWDWD

Team News

© Iconsport

HNK Rijeka have almost a clean bill of health heading into the tie, although right-back Teo Barisic remains sidelined with the hamstring injury he sustained last month, while midfielder Toni Fruk was a late substitute in their recent league match against HNK Vukovar 1991 due to a suspected injury and could miss the European clash.

Sanchez del Amo is expected to welcome back the duo of Tornike Morchiladze and Merveil Ndockyt after both served suspensions during the second leg against AC Omonia, although defenders Ante Majstorovic and Ante Orec are walking a disciplinary tightrope and risk suspension if they receive another booking.

For the visitors, Strasbourg also have several injury concerns ahead of Thursday’s encounter, with striker Emanuel Emegha still sidelined due to a muscle fibre tear, defender Aaron Anselmino recovering from a hamstring injury, and winger Diego Moreira unavailable because of an abductor problem.

Meanwhile, Valentin Barco and Guela Doue are also one booking away from suspension after accumulating two yellow cards during the league phase of the Conference League this season.

HNK Rijeka possible starting lineup:

Zlomsilic; Majstorovic, Husic, Devetak; Lasickas, Barco, Dantas, Orec; Radeljic, Gojak, Juric

Strasbourg possible starting lineup:

Penders; Doue, Doukoure, Omobamidele, Chilwell; El Mourabet, Barco; Oyedele, Enciso, Godo; Panichelli

We say: HNK Rijeka 1-1 Strasbourg

Two teams who have shown decent form throughout the competition will meet on Thursday, but with the knockout stage now underway the tension and pressure of the occasion could make the contest particularly cagey.

While Rijeka will look to capitalise on home advantage and build a lead before the return leg in France, Strasbourg’s consistency in the competition suggests they are capable of securing a result on the road, and a stalemate in Croatia appears a realistic outcome ahead of the decisive second leg.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.