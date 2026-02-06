Preview: Le Havre vs Strasbourg - prediction, team news, lineups

By Anthony Nolan | 06 Feb 2026 23:57 , Last updated: 07 Feb 2026 06:06

Hoping to break into Ligue 1's top six, Strasbourg will travel to take on struggling Le Havre at Stade Oceane on Sunday.

Le Club Doyen are looking for their first win in four games, while Le Racing could make it five wins from six this weekend.

Match preview

Didier Digard's Le Havre reached the top flight after lifting the Ligue 2 title in 2022-23, and in keeping with their campaigns since, the team are fighting to avoid the drop once again this season.

Le Club Doyen currently sit 15th in the table with 20 points, a tally that puts them six clear of the Nantes in the division's relegation playoff spot.

Digard's side's proximity to the bottom three has been underpinned by a dire stretch in recent months that has seen them win only one of their 11 league outings since the end of October.

However, the boss could point to the fact that Le Havre have only been beaten once so far in 2026 - a 1-0 loss against Lens last Friday - as a sign of improvement.

Additionally, Sunday's hosts will draw confidence from the fact that they have been impressively resilient at Stade Oceane this term, tasting defeat once on their own turf in Ligue 1 since August 23.

On the other hand, Le Club Doyen have failed to score in three of their five most recent matches across all competitions, and considering that they have netted the second-fewest of any team in Ligue 1 overall, they could soon find themselves within reach of their demotion rivals.

© Imago / PsnewZ

Meanwhile, Strasbourg are in strong form, but they will need to turn their momentum into Ligue 1 points this weekend if they are to make their European dreams a reality.

Le Racing famously lost former manager Liam Rosenior to Chelsea last month, but the club have hardly missed a beat since ex-Wolverhampton Wanderers boss Gary O'Neil took the reins.

On Thursday, Les Bleu et Blanc downed Monaco 3-1 in the Coupe de France's round of 16, marking their fourth win from O'Neil's five games in charge so far.

The only blemish on the new head coach's record is a 2-1 loss against league leaders Paris Saint-Germain on February 1, a result that has left Strasbourg seventh in the table with 30 points, just one shy of sixth-placed Rennes.

Knowing that a victory on Sunday could lift Le Racing as high as fifth in a best-case scenario, fans of the visitors will be buoyed by having seen their team win three of their last four on the road.

Bolstering the travelling supporters further will be the fact that Les Bleu et Blanc's immense attacking output contrasts starkly with their opponents', given that they have scored more than any other club outside the top six, as well as 16 in their five most recent matches.

Le Havre Ligue 1 form:

Le Havre form (all competitions):

Strasbourg Ligue 1 form:

Strasbourg form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / PsnewZ

Le Havre will be without defensive midfielder Abdoulaye Toure and attacking counterpart Reda Khadra this weekend due to respective knee and shoulder injuries, so expect to see Lucas Gourna-Douath, Simon Ebonog and Rassoul N'diaye in the middle third.

Elsewhere, manager Digard mentioned in his press-conference that centre-back Arouna Sangante could clear concussion protocols in time to feature on Sunday, while fellow centre-half Gautier Lloris may be available but is a doubt.

If Lloris is not ready to start, then Sangante looks likely to be partnered by 17-year-old Stephan Zagadou at the heart of the hosts' defence, flanked by Loic Nego and Yanis Zouaoui at full-back.

As for Strasbourg, striker Emanuel Emegha was close to returning from a thigh issue, but after suffering a setback in training last week, he will be spending more time on the sidelines.

For now, O'Neil is anticipated to continue with Joaquin Panichelli up top, supported by an attacking trio of Diego Moreira, Julio Enciso and Martial Godo.

Young midfielder Maxi Oyedele is also preparing for a comeback from the major ankle injury he picked up in September, though Samir El Mourabet and Valentin Barco should be on hand to start in a double pivot this weekend.

Le Havre possible starting lineup:

Mpasi-Nzau; Nego, Sangante, Zagadou, Zouaoui; Gourna-Douath, Ebonog, Ndiaye; Boufal; Quetant, Soumare

Strasbourg possible starting lineup:

Penders; Doue, Doukoure, Anselmino, Chilwell; El Mourabet, Barco; Moreira, Enciso, Godo; Panichelli

We say: Le Havre 1-2 Strasbourg

Le Havre may be in poor form overall, but their resilience at home is undeniable, so expect to see a close-fought contest on Sunday.

That being said, Strasbourg have been impressive under O'Neil so far, and their strength going forward could see the visitors collect all three points this weekend.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.