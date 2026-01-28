Preview: Lens vs Le Havre - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joel Lefevre | 28 Jan 2026 00:25

Lens can temporarily regain first place in Ligue 1 with a victory over Le Havre on Friday at Stade Bollaert-Delelis.

Heading into this match, Les Sang et Or are second in the table, two points below Paris Saint-Germain following a 3-1 defeat at Marseille, while Le Havre are 15th, drawing 0-0 with Monaco on matchday 19.

Match preview

Many had predicted it would happen eventually, and that is exactly what we saw with Lens at the Velodrome last weekend, with their status as Ligue 1 leaders ending for the moment.

That defeat also ended their 10-match winning run across all competitions and was their first top-flight loss since late October (2-0 at Metz).

Not only can they move back into first briefly with a win on Friday, but Lens can also avoid dropping points in consecutive league encounters for the first time all season.

Pierre Sage has never suffered successive defeats since taking charge last June, with his team winning their previous nine competitive outings at Stade Bollaert-Delelis.

The second-best defensive unit in the league regarding goals allowed (16) have only given up a total of three at home in the competition this season, posting four consecutive domestic clean sheets in Lens.

Les Sang et Or have points in five of their previous six meetings with their upcoming Normandy opponents, beating them 2-1 at Stade Oceane in August.

It has not always been pretty, but Le Havre have consistently avoided defeat, remaining unbeaten in the league this year.

Although they have rarely shown much creativity going forward, this team have been sharp at the back all year, conceding a goal or fewer in all three of their 2026 outings.

Didier Digard’s team are winless in their last four domestic affairs away from home, failing to find the back of the net in three of those instances.

At the same time, they have only gone pointless in one of their last five fixtures played in this competition and could equal their longest unbeaten run in the top-flight this season (four) with a win or draw on Friday.

As things stand, they are six points above the relegation playoff line and eight ahead of Auxerre for one of the bottom two places, which comes with an automatic trip back into Ligue 2.

Le Club Doyen have points in their last five visits to Stade Bollaert-Delelis, coming from two goals down to win this exact fixture last season 4-3.

Team News

A lower leg problem could keep Jonathan Gradit out of the Lens fold once again, Jhoanner Chavez is doubtful with a thigh strain, while Regis Gurtner and Samson Baidoo are dealing with hamstring injuries.

Rayan Fofana scored five minutes before the 90 to make their match with Marseille look a little more respectable, his third of the campaign.

Meanwhile, Le Havre will likely be missing Abdoulaye Toure due to a knee issue, Etienne Youte Kinkoue has a head injury, Gautier Lloris is dealing with a sore hamstring and Reda Khadra remains questionable because of a shoulder knock.

Lionel Mpasi-Nzau was between the sticks for them on matchday 19, stopping the three Monaco efforts that he faced for a clean sheet.

Lens possible starting lineup:

Risser; Ganiou, Sarr, Abdulhamid; Aguilar, Thomasson, Bulatovic, Udol; Thuavin, Said; Edouard

Le Havre possible starting lineup:

Mpasi-Nzau; Sangante, Seko, Ndiaye; Nego, Ebonog, Gourna-Douath, Boufal; Mambimbi; Samatta, Soumare

We say: Lens 1-0 Le Havre

Le Havre’s defensive game is better suited to a Lens side who are just as patient, but the home team have many more difference-makers that can be counted on to score.

