Preview: Strasbourg vs Paris Saint-Germain - prediction, team news, lineups

Paris Saint-Germain will try to, at worst, maintain their lead atop the Ligue 1 table when they travel to Stade de la Meinau on Sunday to battle Strasbourg.

A week ago, the club from Alsace jumped up to seventh in the table thanks to a 4-1 win over Lille, while Les Parisiens re-took first place temporarily, blanking Auxerre 1-0.

Match preview

The hunt for Europe is back on for Le Racing, who have soared in 2026 under new management following the departure of Liam Rosenior.

Gary O’Neil has guided them to three consecutive competitive victories, winning those three fixtures by a combined margin of 12-3.

Heading into matchday 20, they are just a single point below Rennes for a spot in the Conference League, while only two points currently separate them from Lille and a place in the Europa League qualifying phase.

Another victory this weekend would mark their longest winning run in the top-flight this season and give them consecutive league triumphs in Strasbourg for the third time in 2025-26.

Under O’Neil, they have netted multiple goals in all but one encounter this year, with this team scoring in seven of their last eight games played across all competitions.

Le RCS have points in three of their previous four home meetings with PSG, beating them in this exact fixture last season by a 2-1 score.

At last, Les Parisiens have regained control of Ligue 1, and they have their biggest rivals to thank, with Marseille beating Lens 3-1 last week, vaulting the reigning champions into first, two points above Les Sang et Or heading into this weekend.

Luis Enrique’s men are on a five-match winning run in the league right now, without a goal conceded in those last two outings.

They will seek a third successive away triumph in this competition on Sunday for the first time in this campaign, winning three of their last four matches played outside the Parc des Princes by a single goal.

PSG have yet to lose a single Ligue 1 contest in 2025-26 when scoring first but have dropped six points in that scenario, four away from home.

Meanwhile, they have points in their last 10 league contests played in February, winning nine of those games, with their last defeat that month coming at Monaco in 2023 (3-1).

Three of their previous four top-flight encounters versus Strasbourg ended with Les Parisiens collecting maximum points, while they have lost just one of their last 17 meetings across all competitions against them.

Strasbourg Ligue 1 form:

Strasbourg form (all competitions):

Paris Saint-Germain Ligue 1 form:

Paris Saint-Germain form (all competitions):

Team News

Expect Emanuel Emegha to miss another match for Strasbourg due to a leg injury, Mathis Amougou has a sore ankle, Andrew Omobamidele is doubtful with a calf strain while Maxi Oyedele will likely sit out because of a muscle strain.

Martial Godo netted a brace at Lille last weekend, with Julio Enciso and Joaquin Panichelli also scoring, with the latter up to 11 in this competition, second only to Mason Greenwood (12).

A thigh issue is likely to prevent Lee Kang-in from featuring for PSG on Sunday, Fabian Ruiz has a sore knee, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia hurt his right ankle in mid-week versus Newcastle, while Quentin Ndjantou Mbitcha is doubtful with a hamstring problem.

Bradley Barcola scored 11 minutes before the 90 last Friday to give his side the lead, with Lucas Chevalier not having to make a single stop for his league-leading ninth clean sheet of the campaign.

Strasbourg possible starting lineup:

Penders; G. Doue, Sarr, Doukoure, Chilwell; Barco, El Mourabet; Moreira, Enciso, Godo; Panichelli

Paris Saint-Germain possible starting lineup:

Chevalier; Hakimi, Zabarnyi, Beraldo, Hernandez; Zaire-Emery, Vitinha, Mbaye; D. Doue, Dembele, Barcola

We say: Strasbourg 1-2 Paris Saint-Germain

PSG know they have a fight on their hands, and with Lens breathing down their necks, we expect the visitors to find another gear when needed on Sunday.

