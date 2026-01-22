Preview: Le Havre vs Monaco - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joel Lefevre | 22 Jan 2026 02:29

Still seeking their first Ligue 1 victory of 2026, Monaco will visit Stade Oceane in Normandy for a date with Le Havre on Saturday.

Les Ciel et Marine are 15th in the table after a 1-1 draw at Rennes, putting them four points below Monaco, who are ninth after a 3-1 defeat at home to Lorient.

Match preview

They ended 2025 in a slump, but Le Havre have turned it around early on this year, giving themselves hope of surviving relegation once again.

Didier Digard’s men came into 2026 on a seven-match winless run across all competitions but will enter this weekend on a two-game unbeaten run in Ligue 1.

As a result, they are five points above the relegation line heading into matchday 19, and have an opportunity to move closer to the top half of the table with another win.

Le Havre have points in six of their previous seven home matches in this competition, winning their previous outing at Stade Oceane, 2-1 over Angers.

In their previous five top-flight affairs in Normandy, this team have conceded a goal or fewer with two clean sheets over that stretch.

Le Club Doyen have claimed at least a point in four successive competitive home outings versus Les Monegasques, conceding a goal or fewer in those last four such meetings.

© Imago

Things seem to be going from bad to worse for Monaco, who have suffered countless humiliations early on in 2026.

Sebastien Pocognoli’s only victory this year came at the Coupe de France against third-tier side Orleans (3-1), and even that was a match filled with anxiety for the Principality club.

Les Monegasques come into this weekend suffering back-to-back competitive defeats, losing both of those matches by a combined margin of 9-1, including a 6-1 hammering at Real Madrid in Champions League action on Tuesday.

Domestically, this team have lost four straight encounters, and could suffer five successive defeats in Ligue 1 this weekend for the first time since 2007.

Defensively, they have allowed three goals in their last two home games, but outside of Stade Louis II, this team are goalless in two straight top-flight games, losing 1-0 at Brest and Marseille, respectively.

While Monaco have not beaten Le Havre in Normandy since 2008 (3-2), they have not lost a Ligue 1 away contest against them this century.

Le Havre Ligue 1 form:

Le Havre form (all competitions):

Monaco Ligue 1 form:

Monaco form (all competitions):

Team News

A knee problem could keep Abdoulaye Toure out of the Le Havre fold this weekend, Etienne Youte Kinkoue is questionable with a head injury as is Gautier Lloris, who is recovering from a knock, while Reda Khadra is doubtful due to a sore shoulder.

Felix Mambimbi netted the only goal for them on matchday 18, the first of the league campaign for the midfielder from Switzerland.

Knee injuries could keep Paul Pogba, Takumi Minamino, Lukas Hradecky and Mohammed Salisu out of the Monaco lineup on Saturday, while Christian Mawissa is unlikely to play because of a sore hamstring.

Ansu Fati had their only goal in the defeat to Lorient, while Thilo Kehrer is eligible to return from his suspension this weekend.

Le Havre possible starting lineup:

Mpasi; Nego, Sangante, Pembele, Zouaoui; Ndiaye, Seko, Ebonog; Mambimbi; Soumare, Quetant

Monaco possible starting lineup:

Kohn; Ouattara, Kehrer, Faes, Henrique; Zakaria, Teze, Golovin; Akliouche; Fati, Balogun

We say: Le Havre 1-0 Monaco

Whether it is a giant like Real Madrid or a minnow like Lorient, nothing seems to be going right for Monaco, and even the second-lowest scoring team in Ligue 1 should be able to expose the visitors' leaky defence on Saturday.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.