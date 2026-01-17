Preview: Rennes vs Le Havre - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ademola Adediji | 17 Jan 2026 07:11 , Last updated: 17 Jan 2026 07:19

European football hopefuls Rennes will host Le Havre in a French Ligue 1 encounter at Roazhon Park on Sunday.

Les Rouges et Noir are currently sixth in the standings, while the visiting side are further down in the table in 13th position.

Match preview

Rennes will be looking to bolster their chances of playing European football with a win over Le Havre this weekend.

The home side started the New Year on a promising note by earning a 2-0 victory over Lille to record their sixth triumph in seven matches, losing one in that run.

Currently sixth and in the UEFA Conference League qualification spot, Habib Beye’s team are only a couple of points and places away from a Champions League berth.

Only two points adrift of Lille, who occupy the last Champions League place, Beye and his team will aim to get a win on Sunday, while hoping the teams in and around them drop valuable points.

The Red and Blacks will enter this match in a confident mood, as they have shown a high level of consistency in front of their fans, winning their last four matches while scoring 14 goals and conceding just three in that time.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Le Havre started their 2026 league exertions with a much-needed 2-1 victory over Angers to end a seven-game winless streak (D3, L4).

That win did a little to alleviate their relegation fears, as they are only six points and four places above the drop zone.

The visitors will be desperate for a victory to ease their relegation worries, but their form on the road has not been impressive.

The Dean Club have only managed one victory on their travels throughout the entire campaign, and that needs to change if they are to stave off the relegation threat.

The visitors have also struggled in the attacking third, scoring only 15 times so far this season, a record which is the second-worst in the league behind Auxerre's 14.

Rennes Ligue 1 form:

W

W

W

L

W

W

Rennes form (all competitions):

W

L

W

W

W

W

Le Havre Ligue 1 form:

D

L

L

D

L

W

Le Havre form (all competitions):

L

L

D

L

L

W

Team News

© Imago / Jonathan Moscrop Sportimage

The home side have almost a fully fit squad as they approach this encounter, except for Abdelhamid Ait Boudlal and Jeremy Jacquet.

Ait Boudlal is away with Morocco, who will be involved in Sunday’s Africa Cup of Nations final against Senegal.

Jacquet, on the other hand, is suspended for this fixture due to the accumulation of yellow cards.

For the visiting side, they have a host of players absent due to the combination of injuries and international assignments.

Mory Diaw is presently competing for honours at AFCON with Senegal, while Reda Khadra is sidelined with a shoulder injury.

Abdoulaye Toure (knee), Etienne Youte Kinkoue (health) and Stephan Zagadou (unspecified injury) are ruled out of Sunday’s fixture.

Rennes possible starting lineup:

Samba; Seidu, Rouault, Brassier; Frankowski, Camara, Rongier, Merlin, Tamari; Le Paul, Embolo

Le Havre possible starting lineup:

Argney; Zouaoui, Sangante, Lloris, Nebo; Ebonog; Seko, Ndiaye; Soumare, Quetant, Kechta

We say: Rennes 2-0 Le Havre

Rennes have been imperious in recent matches, especially at home, and we expect that trend to continue this weekend.

They have also shown attacking depth, and with the defensive frailties of the visitors, we expect the home side to claim a 2-0 win.

