Preview: Le Havre vs Angers - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ellis Stevens | 02 Jan 2026 13:22

Le Havre will aim to end their ongoing winless run in Ligue 1 when they take on in-form Angers on Sunday afternoon.

The hosts are 15th in the standings with just 15 points from 16 league outings, while the visitors are 10th with 22 points from 16 games.

Match preview

Le Havre narrowly secured their Ligue 1 survival last season, defeating Strasbourg 3-2 on the final day of the campaign to move above Stade Reims and out of the bottom three by just one point.

Didier Digard would have been hoping to steer clear of a relegation battle this term, but after 16 games played, Le Havre are 15th in the table and just three points above the drop zone.

Le Havre won only one of their first eight games before impressively recording back-to-back wins, but Digard's side have subsequently failed to win any of their last seven outings.

Desperate to end their winless run and aiming to increase their three-point lead over 16th-placed Auxerre, Le Havre will be eager to claim all three points on Sunday.

© Imago / Sportsphoto

However, Le Havre welcome an Angers side who have hit form in recent weeks, with Alexandre Dujeux's side winning five, drawing two and losing just two of their last nine Ligue 1 fixtures, alongside a penalty win in the Coupe de France.

That marks a significant improvement upon a rather difficult opening to the campaign in which Angers accumulated just five points from their first seven Ligue 1 fixtures.

As a result, Angers have swiftly climbed the standings to 10th, leaving them with a healthy 10-point lead over the bottom three and only five points adrift of the European places.

Dujeux will be aiming for his side to maintain their momentum in the new year and claim another victory, and with their recent form and past results against Le Havre in mind, the visitors will be full of confidence.

Angers have triumphed in four, drawn one and lost only one of their last six competitive meetings with Le Havre, including a 1-0 win in this fixture last season.

Le Havre Ligue 1 form:

Le Havre form (all competitions):

Angers Ligue 1 form:

Angers form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago

Le Havre are dealing with numerous availability issues due to injuries and involvements at the Africa Cup of Nations, including Reda Khadra, Abdoulaye Toure, Stephan Zagadou, Mory Diaw, Mbwana Samatta, Fode Doucoure, Lionel Mpasi and Etienne Youte Kinkoue.

Paul Argney started against Amiens in the Coupe de France last time out, and with Diaw at AFCON, the young goalkeeper should start here.

As for Angers, Jacques Ekomie, Ousmane Camara, Himad Abdelli, Jim Allevinah and Herve Koffi are unavailable due to their involvement at AFCON.

In attack, Sidiki Cherif, Angers' top scorer in Ligue 1 with four goals, should lead the line, while Amine Sbai and Yassin Belkhdim should start from wide positions.

Le Havre possible starting lineup:

Argney; Nego, Sangante, Lloris, Zouaoui; Seko, Ebonog, Ndiaye; Kyeremeh, Mambimbi, Soumare

Angers possible starting lineup:

Zinga; Arcus, Bamba, Lefort, Hanin; Courcoul, Belkebla; Belkhdim, Mouton, Sbai; Cherif

We say: Le Havre 0-2 Angers

Angers are in much stronger form than their hosts coming into this match, and given the visitors' impressive record in this fixture in recent seasons, we are anticipating an away win.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.