Transfer news and rumours today: West Ham United 'agreement', Aston Villa 'step up', Bournemouth deal

By Lewis Nolan | 20 Jan 2026 22:03

West Ham United have reached an agreement to sign Keiber Lamadrid on loan from Venezuelan side Deportivo La Guaira, the latest report has claimed.

The Hammers' situation in the Premier League is dire, with the Londoners in 18th place, five points behind 17th-placed Nottingham Forest.

Boss Nuno Espirito Santo will be keen for reinforcements this window, and after already bringing in forward players this winter, it would be sensible to look elsewhere.

Transfer journalist Florian Plettenberg reports that West Ham have an agreement to take Lamadrid on loan from Deportivo La Guaira, with the club also having an option to buy.

The 22-year-old midfielder is expected to be part of the Londoners' first-team setup in their quest for survival.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Aston Villa are reported to be stepping up their pursuit of Besiktas striker Tammy Abraham this week.

If Unai Emery had hopes of challenging Arsenal for the title, they were dashed when they lost 1-0 against Everton on Sunday at home.

That defeat exposed some of the Lions' offensive struggles, with striker Ollie Watkins once again proving ineffective.

Villa have reportedly been keen on bringing former star Abraham to the club this winter, though negotiations with Besiktas are said to be complicated by their need to sign a replacement.

Sky Sports News claim that Villa are actively stepping up their efforts to bring the Englishman to the Premier League, but add that other teams are also interested in the 28-year-old.

© Imago / Seskim Photo

Bournemouth transfer news: Deal agreed

Bournemouth have agreed personal terms with goalkeeper Christos Manda ahead of a move from Lazio, the latest report has revealed.

The Cherries' season has stagnated, with a strong start to the campaign derailed be their recent form, and the club are now 15th.

Bournemouth's 2026 is unlikely to get any easier following Antoine Semenyo's exit in January to Manchester City, and he is unlikely to be the only player to leave this year.

Goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic was signed from Chelsea in the summer of 2025, but the club have been linked with the signature of Lazio shot-stopper Mandas, hinting at a potential sale in summer 2026.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed that the 24-year-old Lazio star has agreed personal terms with Bournemouth, with the Cherries close to completing a loan deal with an option to buy for €22-23m (£19.19-20.06m).