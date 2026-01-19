Preview: AZ Alkmaar vs SBV Excelsior - prediction, team news, lineups

By Nsidibe Akpan | 19 Jan 2026 23:30

AZ Alkmaar will host Excelsior at the AFAS Stadion on Wednesday in a rescheduled Eredivisie fixture originally set for mid-December, with the Cheeseheads looking to reset at home after an uneven run while the Kralingers travel to Alkmaar aiming to put daylight between themselves and the relegation zone.

The hosts sit eighth in the Eredivisie standings and will hope recent changes in the dugout can rejuvenate their campaign, while the visitors are chasing crucial points as they look to move further clear of the relegation battle.

Match preview

AZ Alkmaar approach Wednesday’s Eredivisie clash with Excelsior amid a turbulent winter period after the club confirmed the dismissal of head coach Maarten Martens on Monday, a decision that followed Saturday’s damaging 3-1 defeat at PEC Zwolle and compounded an inconsistent league campaign that has left the Alkmaar side struggling for domestic momentum.

Martens’ departure came only days after a historic KNVB Beker triumph in which the Cheese Farmers demolished Ajax 6-0 in the round of 16, with Troy Parrott netting a hat trick in a morale-boosting performance that briefly lifted spirits before the subsequent league loss ultimately proved decisive for the coach’s tenure.

AZ’s recent competitive form has been mixed, suffering defeats to PEC Zwolle and Fortuna Sittard while conceding seven goals across those matches, drawing with Jagiellonia Bialystok and Go Ahead Eagles, and narrowly overcoming FC Volendam 1-0 on January 10, a sequence that has showcased attacking promise but persistent defensive fragility.

The managerial change sees interim boss Leeroy Echteld take charge of preparations with AZ sitting eighth in the Eredivisie table, eager to steady results and halt a pre-break run of three league games without a victory.

Despite the uncertainty, AZ retain significant attacking threat through Parrott, though defensive organisation and the swift implementation of Echteld’s tactical ideas will be crucial if they are to claim a positive result at the AFAS Stadion.

Historically, AZ hold a clear advantage over Excelsior, having won 42 of their 72 competitive meetings compared to 13 defeats and 17 draws, and remain unbeaten in the last four encounters, which include emphatic victories of 5-0, 4-0 and 4-1 alongside a 1-1 draw in November 2023.

Excelsior arrive in Alkmaar from the lower reaches of the Eredivisie table seeking to build on a mixed run of form after a scrappy 2-2 draw with Telstar last weekend at Stadion Woudestein, a result that modestly extended their competitive momentum.

Earlier this month the Kralingers were heavily beaten 5-1 away at PSV, exposing their vulnerability against top-tier opposition, yet they have also delivered notable highs such as a 2-1 home win over PEC Zwolle in December and a surprise 2-1 victory at Ajax in late November that demonstrated their capacity to upset stronger sides.

Those results have been interspersed with setbacks including a 2-0 home loss to Groningen and a narrow but valuable 1-0 victory over NAC Breda, contributing to a patchy form profile that has typified their season.

Under manager Ruben den Uil, Excelsior have generally been compact at home and pragmatic on their travels, although inconsistency away from Stadion Woudestein suggests they will approach the trip to AZ with caution, prioritising defensive structure and efficiency from set pieces.

With their league position increasingly precarious, every point is vital for Excelsior’s survival push, and they will take confidence from their recent success against Ajax as they target another unexpected result in Alkmaar.

AZ Alkmaar Eredivisie form:

LLDLWL

AZ Alkmaar form (all competitions):

WDLWWL

Excelsior Eredivisie form:

WWLWLD

Excelsior form (all competitions):

WWLWLD

Team News

AZ continue to contend with several injury issues, with Denso Kasius and Jordy Clasie sidelined by ankle problems, Mexx Meerdink unavailable due to a groin injury, and captain Sven Mijnans joining the list after suffering a hamstring issue during last weekend’s defeat to PEC Zwolle.

Mijnans was forced off shortly before halftime on Saturday evening after suddenly pulling up with the injury and was replaced by Matej Sin.

Kasius, Clasie, Meerdink and Mijnans have all been ruled out of the Excelsior fixture and are not expected to return before the end of February.

For Excelsior, Chris Kevin Nadje, however, returned to the matchday squad for the first time since October following recovery from a thigh injury and came on as a second-half substitute against Telstar on Saturday.

Stefan Mitrovic remains unavailable and will be assessed late after missing the last four matches through illness.

January signing Emil Hansson made his first start for the club against Telstar and will be hoping to retain his place in the starting XI on Wednesday.

AZ Alkmaar possible starting lineup:

Owusu-Oduro; De Wit, Goes, Penetra, Chavez; Koopmeiners, Smit, Sin; Patati, Jensen, Parrott

Excelsior possible starting lineup:

Van Gassel; Zagra, Widell, Meissen, Bronkhorst; Yegoian, Hartjes, Naujoks; Hansson, Fernandes, Bergraaf

We say: AZ Alkmaar 2-0 Excelsior

AZ Alkmaar will be desperate to respond following the recent managerial change and a frustrating run of league results, and playing at home they are expected to push for control of possession while looking to create early chances to impose themselves on the contest.

Although the head-to-head record favours AZ, recent form on both sides has been unpredictable, meaning the outcome could swing either way, but home advantage, superior squad quality and historical dominance suggest the hosts may hold the edge if they can adapt quickly under new leadership.

