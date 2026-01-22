Preview: FC Twente vs SBV Excelsior - prediction, team news, lineups

By Paddy Hayes | 22 Jan 2026 17:08

Twente welcome Excelsior to De Grolsche Veste on Sunday afternoon, with the hosts chasing continental aspirations and the visitors scrapping for survival at the business end of the Eredivisie table.

With eight places separating the two sides, there is plenty riding on all three points despite the contrast in league position.

Match preview

Twente arrive in buoyant mood under John van den Brom, unbeaten in 12 matches across all competitions, having last tasted defeat back in October.

The Pride of the East claimed a controlled 2-0 victory over bottom side Heracles last time out, showing their resilience by seeing out the contest despite Ramiz Zerrouki’s second-half dismissal.

However, home advantage has not always translated into maximum returns, with the Enschede outfit dropping 12 points at De Grolsche Veste this season after winning just four of their nine league outings there.

Leading the line once more is the age-defying Ricky van Wolfswinkel, who has plundered seven goals from 19 appearances, adding another to his tally in the win over Heracles.

© Iconsport / ProShots / Icon Sport

As for Excelsior, Ruben den Uil’s men head east searching for consistency after winning just one of their last five matches in the league.

The Rotterdammers salvaged a valuable point against AZ last time out, with Miliano Jonathans popping up in the 81st minute to rescue a 1-1 draw.

Much of their attacking impetus has come via Noah Naujoks, who has caught fire recently with six goals in his last eight appearances to become the club’s leading marksman.

Excelsior can also draw belief from the reverse fixture, having edged past Twente 1-0 earlier in the campaign courtesy of Mike van Duinen’s late heroics, although history offers less encouragement, with just one win in their last eight meetings with the Reds.

FC Twente Eredivisie form:

WDWDDW

FC Twente form (all competitions):

WWDDWW

SBV Excelsior Eredivisie form:

WLWLDD

Team News

© Imago

Twente will again have to make do without Mees Hilgers, with the defender continuing his recovery from the anterior cruciate ligament injury he sustained in November, an issue that is likely to rule him out for the remainder of the campaign, while Taylor Booth also remains unavailable.

Zerrouki will begin his three-game suspension following his dismissal last weekend, and will be unavailable for selection for this game, with Arno Verschueren likely to come in from the start.

On the visitors’ side, Stefan Mitrovic is still sidelined after missing the previous five matches through illness, with a late assessment required.

January recruit Emil Hansson made a strong impression on his full debut against Telstar before earning another start versus AZ, and the winger will be aiming to keep his spot in the starting lineup once again.

FC Twente possible starting lineup:

Unnerstall; M. Rots, Propper, Lemkin, Van Rooij; Van den Belt, Verschueren, Hlynsson; Orjasaeter, D. Rots; Van Wolfswinkel

SBV Excelsior possible starting lineup:

Van Gassel; Zagra, Widell, Meissen, Bronkhorst; Yegoian, Hartjes, Naujoks; Hansson, Fernandes, Bergraaf

We say: FC Twente 2-1 SBV Excelsior

The hosts’ long unbeaten run and attacking reliability, led by van Wolfswinkel, should be enough to overcome an Excelsior side that can be dangerous on the break but often fall short away from Rotterdam.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.