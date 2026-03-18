Newcastle suffer bitter injury blow ahead of Tyne–Wear derby as Sunderland are given major boost

By Matt Law | 18 Mar 2026 19:10 , Last updated: 18 Mar 2026 19:22

Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali has been forced off the field in the second half of Wednesday's Champions League last-16 clash with Barcelona.

Tonali had been a doubt for the last-16 second leg, having missed out against Chelsea in the Premier League at the weekend due to illness.

However, the Italy international was confirmed in the starting XI for the clash at Camp Nou.

Tonali got through the opening 45 minutes of action, but he was forced off the field in the early stages of the second period on Wednesday night due to an apparent muscular problem.

Sandro is unable to continue after taking a knock making a challenge in the box ?



[4-2] 55' pic.twitter.com/NFmhzUpnvk — Newcastle United (@NUFC) March 18, 2026

Tonali forced off with apparent muscular injury vs. Barcelona

The in-demand midfielder has now emerged as a major doubt for Newcastle's clash with bitter rivals Sunderland in the Tyne–Wear derby on Sunday afternoon.

Tonali's future at Newcastle is currently the subject of much speculation, with Manchester United and Arsenal believed to be among those keen on his signature.

The 25-year-old is thought to favour a return to Serie A, but it is doubtful whether any clubs in Italy's top flight would be able to afford the transfer fee, which will be significant.

When asked about his future, Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe said: "I think the person who matters the most in this is Sandro. I take my lead from him.

"All I have ever seen from him is someone who is totally committed, very much part of the team and very selfless. He is here for the team. That is the attitude I have seen from him. Forget the noise around Sandro, he is fully committed.”

© Iconsport / Mark Cosgrove/News Images/Sipa USA

Will Tonali be fit for Sunderland clash?

For obvious reasons, Newcastle will be desperate to have Tonali available for the vital Premier League contest with Sunderland this weekend.

However, the initial signs are not exactly brilliant.

Tonali will be assessed once the match at Camp Nou has finished, but should a muscular injury be confirmed, then the Italian could be facing a relatively lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Newcastle could then lose their superstar midfielder on a permanent basis this summer.