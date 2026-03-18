Barcelona 7-2 Newcastle: Mesmeric Lamine Yamal creates more history as Catalan giants record stunning Champions League win

By Matt Law | 18 Mar 2026 19:42 , Last updated: 18 Mar 2026 19:45

Lamine Yamal has become the youngest player in history to score 10 goals in the Champions League at the age of 18 years and 248 days old.

The Barcelona superstar has broken the record previously held by Kylian Mbappe, who reached the 10-goal mark in the competition at the age of 18 years and 350 days old in 2017.

Yamal found the back of the net from the penalty spot in the latter stages of the first period against Newcastle United at Camp Nou on Wednesday night.

The Spain international also netted a spot kick in the first leg of the last-16 clash against Newcastle at St James' Park last week.

1 - Aged 18 years and 248 days, Lamine Yamal has become the youngest player to score 10 goals in UEFA Champions League history, surpassing Kylian Mbappé's previous record set in 2017 (18 years, 350 days). Treasure. pic.twitter.com/Lbz6BgJHis — OptaJose (@OptaJose) March 18, 2026

Barcelona 7-2 Newcastle: Yamal again shows his class in staggering win for Catalan giants

Yamal is now on 10 goals in 31 appearances in the Champions League, which is a remarkable record considering that the teenager will not be 19 until July.

The Spaniard is on 21 goals and 16 assists in 38 appearances for Barcelona this season, meanwhile, including five goals and three assists in eight Champions League matches.

Barcelona and Newcastle were level at 1-1 ahead of the second leg of their last-16 tie.

An incredible first period produced five goals, with Anthony Elanga scoring twice for Newcastle, while Raphinha, Marc Bernal and Yamal netted for Barcelona.

Fermin Lopez then sent the Catalan outfit 4-2 ahead early in the second half, before a quick-fire fifth arrived through Robert Lewandowski to make it 6-3 on aggregate.

© Iconsport / Zuma / Icon Sport

Barcelona will face Atletico or Tottenham in Champions League quarter-finals

Barcelona were not finished, as Lewandowski scored again just past the hour, before Raphinha registered his second in the 72nd minute to make it 7-2 on the night and 8-3 on aggregate.

Hansi Flick's side will take on either Atletico Madrid or Tottenham Hotspur in the quarter-finals of the Champions League, with the former leading 5-2 on aggregate from the first leg.

Barcelona are chasing success in both La Liga and the Champions League in the closing stages of the campaign, and their incredible attacking unit could inspire them to glory.

That said, there were again signs of their defensive issues on display against Newcastle, who netted twice at Camp Nou, and Flick's team will need to improve from that point of view if they are to lift more major silverware.