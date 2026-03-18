Robert Lewandowski sends clear message to Barcelona over his future on history-making night for goal machine

By Matt Law | 18 Mar 2026 20:53 , Last updated: 18 Mar 2026 20:55

Barcelona forward Robert Lewandowski has become the oldest player ever to score twice in a Champions League fixture.

The Poland international was in excellent form as Barcelona recorded a 7-2 win over Newcastle United in the second leg of their last-16 clash in the Champions League.

Hansi Flick's side have breezed into the quarter-finals of the competition courtesy of an 8-3 aggregate success, and Lewandowski has now created history of the competition.

At the age of 37 years and 209 days old, he has become the oldest player to score twice in a Champions League match, surpassing Filippo Inzaghi.

Meanwhile, Lewandowski has also become the oldest player to score in the knockout rounds of the competition.

Robert Lewandowski is the oldest ever player to score twice in a UEFA Champions League match, overtaking Filippo Inzaghi.



He's also the oldest player to score in the knockout rounds of the competition.



37 years and 209 days old. ? pic.twitter.com/379VrOarqm — Squawka (@Squawka) March 18, 2026

Lewandowski scored twice in Barcelona's Champions League rout over Newcastle

There is currently widespread speculation when it comes to the striker's future, as his contract with Hansi Flick's side is due to expire at the end of the season.

However, Lewandowski has again shown his quality this term, coming up with 16 goals and three assists in 36 appearances in all competitions.

"It was important today that he told me he had the power to carry on and stay in the match. This is a good day, a good Champions League moment for him, to start scoring goals again," Barcelona boss Flick told UEFA.com after the match when asked about Lewandowski.

Barcelona only led 3-2 at the interval of Wednesday's second leg, but they went on to score four more times in the second period.

© Iconsport / Pressinphoto

Flick delighted with Barcelona's second-half performance against Newcastle

"The first half was very tough. We knew they would press but they were very good man to man. After we scored the first everything went up and down. I was very happy when we scored the third goal," Flick continued.

"The solution was always to play progressively but we lost the ball many times and because Newcastle are very fast it wasn’t easy to defend. I asked the players at half-time to have more precision, to push Newcastle deep and it worked well.

“The next round also looks like it will be very difficult. We have to go step by step, match by match; that’s what we did last season and will do again.

“I liked that we said specific things at half-time and the players did it. As a coach it’s always good when the players listen and then produce.

"I saw new, improved confidence in that second-half performance. Mine is a very young team but they always try to be better and they keep improving.”

Barcelona will now be aiming to make it five straight wins in Spain's top flight when they resume their domestic campaign against Rayo Vallecano on Sunday.