Chelsea injury news: Blues could be plunged into further crisis after star player's scan fears

Chelsea might have to navigate the next weeks without a star player after fears over a hamstring injury surfaced on Saturday.

Enzo Maresca’s team lost a 1-0 lead against Aston Villa to lose 2-1 at Stamford Bridge, where an Ollie Watkins-inspired second-half introduction turned the game around for the Villans.

The result has left Enzo Maresca’s men sitting in fifth place in the Premier League table, now 13 points adrift of league leaders Arsenal.

Now Maresca’s men may have to play without a star defender if the Italian manager’s post-match remarks are anything to go by.

Chelsea injury news: Blues face nervous Cucurella wait

According to a report from the Evening Standard, Marc Cucurella is set to undergo medical scans to determine the severity of a hamstring injury sustained during the loss to Villa.

The Spanish international requested to be substituted in the 69th minute and was replaced by Malo Gusto after appearing to be in significant discomfort.

“He was complaining about his hamstring,” said Maresca. “We don’t know if it’s an injury now or not. He asked for the change.”

Cucurella has been a vital component of Maresca’s system this term, starting 17 of the club’s 18 top-flight fixtures and providing essential balance on the left flank.

The 27-year-old’s muscle complaint possibly now rules him out of action against Bournemouth on Tuesday.

Cucurella replacements: Maresca sweats over Chelsea star’s injury fear

Cucurella’s potential absence presents a significant selection headache for Maresca, who was forced to watch Saturday’s defeat from the stands due to a touchline ban.

While summer signing Jorrel Hato appears the most likely candidate to deputise at left-back, the 19-year-old has featured more prominently in a central role since his arrival from Ajax, while his Italian manager has not trusted him totally.

Indeed, Gusto, who replaced Cucurella on Saturday, is another option to play there, while there remains the left-field option of trusting Benoit Badiashile in that position.

Levi Colwill was previously utilised in that position by former Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino, but that option is currently unavailable to the Blues due to the Englishman’s long-term knee injury.

With the squad depth already being tested by recurring fitness issues, Maresca will hope for a positive scan result to avoid losing their primary left-sided defender for a prolonged period.