Man Utd transfer news: Red Devils 'lining up' January swoop for in-demand teenage superstar as Joshua Zirkzee replacement

Manchester United are apparently considering making a move for Rennes forward Mohamed Kader Meite before the end of the January transfer window.

The 18-year-old's future is currently the subject of much speculation, with Al-Hilal believed to be pushing to sign him, but a number of other clubs have also been credited with an interest.

Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace are also among the teams believed to be in the running, but according to journalist Santi Aouna, Man United are giving consideration to signing the teenager before the winter market closes for business.

The Red Devils allegedly view Meite as the ideal player to boost their attack, although a deal is only expected to occur if a forward leaves before the end of the window.

Joshua Zirkzee is the only realistic forward departure, with the Netherlands international still believed to be on Roma's radar.

There have been suggestions that Roma's interest in Zirkzee has cooled, but it is believed that the Italian giants remain keen on a mid-season deal.

The 24-year-old has only scored twice in 16 appearances for Man United this season, and he is down the pecking order when it comes to the spots in the final third of the field.

Zirkzee is currently on the sidelines through injury, but the attacker is expected to return before the end of the month, opening door to a potential transfer.

Who is Man Utd transfer target Meite?

Meite joined Rennes' youth system in 2022, making his first-team debut in the latter stages of 2024, and he has represented the French outfit on 32 occasions, scoring five goals and registering two assists in the process.

This season, the teenager has a record of three goals and two assists in 17 Ligue 1 appearances, and he has a contract with Rennes until June 2028.

Meite, who is 6ft 4in, is believed to have been the subject of a £35m offer from Saudi Arabia, with Al-Hilal viewed as the favourites to sign him.

However, a move to the Premier League could occur before the end of the January transfer window, and it would be a statement signing from Man United.