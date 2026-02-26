Elliot Anderson: Nottingham Forest star breaks silence on future amid Man City, Man Utd transfer rumours

By Oliver Thomas | 26 Feb 2026 17:19

Nottingham Forest star Elliot Anderson has responded to speculation linking him with a big-money move away from the City Ground in the summer transfer window.

The 23-year-old has blossomed into one of the Premier League's best midfielders since joining the Tricky Trees from Newcastle United for around £35m in the summer of 2024.

Anderson played a key role in helping Forest secure seventh place in the Premier League last season, qualifying for the Europa League, and he remains an important first-team players for a side now battling to avoid relegation this term.

The midfielder’s impressive performances have been rewarded with six international caps from England head coach Thomas Tuchel, who is likely to select the Forest star in his squad for the 2026 World Cup.

Anderson is also understood to have caught the attention of several top Premier League clubs, with Manchester City and Manchester believes to be two teams planning to go head-to-head for his signature.

© Imago / Every Second Media

Anderson focused on Forest amid Man City, Man Utd transfer links

The Red Devils, who are known to be prioritising the addition of at least one new central midfielder, are said to hold a serious interest in Anderson, as well as Forest teammate Morgan Gibbs-White.

Man City have also been credited with an interest in both players, but they are believed to be the favourites to sign £100m-rated Anderson ahead of the new campaign.

Ahead of Forest’s Europa League clash with Fenerbahce on Thursday, Anderson was questioned about his future at the club having been linked with a move away this summer.

He told reporters: "I'm just focusing on my football at the moment and performing and trying to give everything for Nottingham Forest.”

"That's all that's on my mind. It's been a big two years (at Forest). I think I've done pretty well, to be honest, in the time I've been here. I’ve matured on and off the pitch. It’s thanks to the club for giving me that platform to go out there and play and let me do my stuff."

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Pereira unaware of transfer interest in Anderson, Gibbs-White

Meanwhile, new Forest head coach Vitor Pereira has insisted that he is not aware of interest from other clubs in either Anderson or Gibbs-White, telling reporters: "I’m not hearing this.

"Every day is work. I feel they are very committed to our target, which is the most important thing. He (Gibbs-White) is a top player, a captain, a top player with spirit.

"Elliot is the same - a top player with spirit. That’s why I accepted the job, because I have very good players.

"We need to prove - every day with our work and on the pitch - we don’t just have talent in the team but we can also create a strong team together."

While Anderson is under contract at the City Ground until June 2029, Gibbs-White’s deal at Forest is due to run out a year earlier.