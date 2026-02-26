Former Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim 'lined up' for swift return with surprise club

By Darren Plant | 26 Feb 2026 17:50

Former Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim is allegedly wanted by Vasco Da Gama.

Amorim's spell at Old Trafford came to an end last month after a period of inconsistent form and disagreements behind the scenes.

Interim replacement Michael Carrick has since instigated a much-improved run, with five wins and one draw from six games leaving the Red Devils in third position in the Premier League table.

Given the impact of the club legend at the Theatre of Dreams, it remains to be seen whether Amorim's reputation will take a further hit in the process.

Nevertheless, as per VDG-Cast, Amorim is seemingly attracting surprise attention from South America.

© Imago / Sportimage

Vasco Da Gama showing interest in Amorim

The report alleges that Vasco Da Gama are interested in appointing the Portuguese as their new head coach.

Fernando Diniz departed his role last week, the former Brazil boss being sacked after a 1-0 defeat to Fluminense.

Vasco Da Gama are currently sitting in 19th position in the Brasileiro table with just one point from three matches.

Despite the interest in Amorim, it is alleged that Artur Jorge - formerly of Braga and Botafogo - is the preferred candidate.

© Imago / Sportimage

Would Amorim consider move to Brazil?

While Amorim is a Portuguese speaker and would have no issues with the language in Brazil, it seems unlikely that he would jump at any chance to move to the country at this stage of his career.

Since taking over Braga 'B' in September 2019, the 41-year-old has not been without a job, and he may be happy taking a break from the spotlight.

Furthermore, it became clear when in negotiations with Man United prior to his arrival that Amorim would have preferred to take the job with months to prepare for a new season, rather than in November.

Having struggled to make the desired impact at Old Trafford, that may reaffirm his stance that moving to a new club when a campaign is already in progress is far from ideal.

At this point in time, it feels far more likely that Amorim will wait to see what opportunities arise in Europe during the summer.