Real Madrid transfer news: 'Complex' deal for midfielder explored as Alvaro Arbeloa eyes marquee summer signing

By Lewis Nolan | 25 Feb 2026 14:06

Real Madrid are reported to be keen on signing Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella in the summer.

The 2025-26 season has not lived up to expectations for Los Blancos, who made the decision to sack manager Xabi Alonso in January.

Alvaro Arbeloa was appointed in his place, though performances have been mixed, with the club winning seven and losing three of his 10 games in charge.

It would not be surprising if the La Liga giants made several additions in the summer so that they are ready to compete with Europe's best.

Fichajes claim that Real are keen on signing Inter midfielder Barella, though his reported price tag of £52m could be prohibitive.

© Imago

Nicolo Barella assessed: The replacement for Luka Modric?

Inter Milan were eliminated from the Champions League by Bodo/Glimt on Tuesday, with the Serie A side struggling to match the intensity of their Norwegian opponents.

While Barella did not play particularly well, he has been one of the few players to have performed consistently well this term.

The 29-year-old is an excellent passer in tight spaces, and his ability to dribble and combine with teammates is somewhat reminiscent of former Real star Luka Modric.

Barella will have little resale value, and there is a risk of decline given his age, but perhaps his signing would allow the team to seriously compete for La Liga and Champions League titles in the coming seasons.

© Imago

What else do Real Madrid need in the summer?

Real have lacked a ranged passer since the retirement of Toni Kroos in 2024, though if Trent Alexander-Arnold can maintain his fitness levels, then the club may not need to bring in a specialist with the ball.

Los Blancos are also reportedly on the lookout for a defender, with centre-backs such as Ibrahima Konate and Dayot Upamecano previously linked to the Bernabeu.

While forwards Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe are individually outstanding, they both prefer to play on the left side of the pitch, and Real may have to contemplate the exit of one of them in the summer.