Liverpool transfer news: European giant's main target from Reds 'revealed' as Arne Slot faces sale decision in summer

Juventus have identified Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker as their number one target between the posts, the latest report has claimed.

The Merseysiders boosted their hopes of securing Champions League qualification on the weekend following their 1-0 success against Nottingham Forest.

While Liverpool are only three points behind fourth-placed Manchester United, the Premier League season has still been disappointing given they are sixth in the table.

Once the season ends, Arne Slot may look to revamp his squad in order to avoid repeating the mistakes of 2025-26, even if that means allowing veteran stars to leave the club.

La Gazzetta dello Sport have claimed that Juventus are interested in a deal for shot-stopper Alisson, who will be out of contract in the summer of 2027.

Why selling Alisson Becker could be risky

Alisson is still among the best goalkeepers in the Premier League despite being 33, and allowing him to leave in the summer could be risky considering elite teams rarely win major honours without a reliable shot-stopper.

Manchester United experienced significant turmoil with Andre Onana as their number one, while Manchester City struggled before Ederson was signed by Pep Guardiola.

The Reds did bring in Giorgi Mamardashvili in the summer after having agreed a deal with Valencia in 2024, with the Georgian seen as a potential successor to Alisson.

However, the 25-year-old has not looked particularly comfortable when asked to play out from the back, an area that Alisson excels in.

Could Liverpool's backline change significantly?

While there are concerns about Alisson's long-term future, there are also question marks over several other players, especially in defence.

Ibrahima Konate is out of contract at the end of the season, and the signing of Jeremy Jacquet perhaps hints at the club planning for life without the Frenchman.

Virgil van Dijk will be 35 by the time 2026-27 starts, and he will only have one year left on his contract in the summer.

The performances of right-backs Conor Bradley and Jeremie Frimpong have been concerning, and there have been suggestions that Liverpool could sign a starting player for the right side of defence.