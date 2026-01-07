Crystal Palace 0-0 Aston Villa: Highlights, man of the match, stats as Eagles and Villans miss mass of chances

By Ellis Stevens | 07 Jan 2026 21:27

The Premier League spoils were shared at Selhurst Park as Crystal Palace and Aston Villa were made to settle for 0-0 draw.

Aston Villa dominated the opening 45 minutes, most notably holding 67% possession, but despite creating two big chances, the Eagles were able to keep hold of their clean sheet and enter into the half-time break with the scores still level.

The second half was far more even as both teams continued to search for the opening goal, but despite a mass of chances, neither were able to break the deadlock as the two had to settle for a goalless draw.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

Both teams enjoyed periods of domination throughout tonight's match, each producing a mass of big chances, but neither were ultimately able to capitalise as the game ended in a hard-fought 0-0 draw.

While the two will be pleased to have avoided defeat, especially given the quality of chances that both teams conceded at times in tonight's game, there will also be slight disappointment and frustration at their failure to take all three points.

That will especially be the case for Unai Emery, as Aston Villa dominated almost the entire first 45 minutes before creating numerous more chances in the second period, but the draw means they could fall further behind league leading Arsenal by the gameweek's end.

CRYSTAL PALACE VS. ASTON VILLA HIGHLIGHTS

51st min: Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace) double save

Aston Villa are knocking on the Crystal Palace door ?



Two chances in quick succession for the visitors. pic.twitter.com/VAj2bFbBM0 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 7, 2026

What a save from Henderson to keep Palace level!

Aston Villa work the ball down the left wing to Morgan Rogers, who delivers a cross into the box, and the ball is deflected off a Crystal Palace defender towards goal.

Henderson superbly adjusts his body to save with his feet, and the goalkeeper is able to comfortably save the follow up.

MAN OF THE MATCH - JAYDEE CANVOT

© Imago / Action Plus

Crystal Palace found themselves under intense attacking pressure multiple times throughout the match, but their defence stood strong to ensure they kept the clean sheet intact.

Canvot stood out amongst the Eagles backline, producing a particularly formidable performance, making the most tackles (x) and winning the most duels (x) of any player on the pitch.

CRYSTAL PALACE VS. ASTON VILLA MATCH STATS

Possession: Crystal Palace 41%-59% Aston Villa

Shots: Crystal Palace 11-15 Aston Villa

Shots on target: Crystal Palace 5-3 Aston Villa

Corners: Crystal Palace 3-5 Aston Villa

Fouls: Crystal Palace 8-3 Aston Villa

WHAT NEXT?

Up next for Crystal Palace is a trip to the Leasing.com Stadium on Saturday to face Macclesfield FC in the FA Cup third round.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa will be in London once again as they take on Tottenham Hotspur in their FA Cup third-round fixture.