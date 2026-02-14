Igor Tudor to Tottenham confirmed: Three Spurs players who will benefit most under new head coach

By Ben Knapton | 14 Feb 2026 13:00

Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed the appointment of Igor Tudor, whose arrival in North London should benefit three players in particular.

The former Juventus and Lazio head coach has taken charge of the Lilywhites on a short-term contract until the end of the season following the sacking of Thomas Frank earlier this week.

Tudor was identified by the hierarchy as an ideal stop-gap appointment, and the expectation is that the Croatian will make way for a new permanent head coach at the end of the campaign.

However, Tudor will have the chance to stake his claim for the permanent job during the next three months, in which he will endeavour to help Spurs avoid an unthinkable relegation to the Championship.

Speaking to the official Spurs website in his first interview, Tudor revealed his three key personal objectives for the Tottenham squad - organisation, increased energy and the swift improvement of results.

Igor Tudor speaks for first time as Tottenham manager

We are pleased to confirm the appointment of Igor Tudor as Men's Head Coach until the end of the season, subject to work permit.



? https://t.co/IqK72rpNSg pic.twitter.com/31rCpoVQTj — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) February 14, 2026

"It is an honour to join this Club at an important moment," Tudor said. "I understand the responsibility I have been handed and my focus is clear. To bring greater consistency to our performances and compete with conviction in every match.

“There is strong quality in this playing squad, and my job is to organise it, energise it and improve our results quickly."

Meanwhile, sporting director Johan Lange - who was crucial to the recruitment process and eventual appointment of Tudor - added: "Igor brings clarity, intensity and experience of stepping into challenging moments and producing impact.

“Our objective is straightforward – to stabilise performances, maximise the quality within the squad and compete strongly in the Premier League and Champions League."

Tudor was out of the game for four months following his sacking from Juventus in October, taking charge of just 24 games for the Bianconeri and leaving his post following an eight-match winless run.

The Croatian previously spent 11 games in charge of Lazio and one year as Marseille manager during the 2022-23 season, in which Les Olympiens lost twice to Antonio Conte's Tottenham in the Champions League group stage.

Also taking charge of the likes of Galatasaray, Udinese, Hellas Verona, PAOK and Hajduk Split, Tudor's only piece of silverware as a manager so far came with the latter in the 2012-13 Croatian Cup.

Which Spurs players will benefit most from Igor Tudor appointment?

Tudor's arrival in North London will see the ex-Juve manager reunite with Randal Kolo Muani, who scored five goals in 11 games under the Croatian in Turin last season, offering hope of a similarly fruitful relationship in the English capital.

Kolo Muani could either lead the line with Dominic Solanke in a 3-4-1-2 shape, or spearhead the charge along in a 3-4-2-1 system, with Tudor favouring a wing-back formation throughout his career so far.

When fit again, the attack-minded Pedro Porro should also thrive in Tudor's gameplan, as will Radu Dragusin, who should immediately earn more starts alongside Kevin Danso and Micky van de Ven during Cristian Romero's suspension.