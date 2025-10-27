Juventus confirm the sacking of head coach Igor Tudor, in a move that history suggests will pay off for the faltering Bianconeri.

Juventus have confirmed the sacking of head coach Igor Tudor, in a move that history suggests will pay off for the faltering Bianconeri.

The 47-year-old took over in Turin in March following the dismissal of Thiago Motta and made a positive start to life in the hotseat, suffering just one defeat in his first 11 games in charge.

However, Tudor recently presided over a disastrous eight-game winless run across all competitions for Juventus, whose 1-0 loss to Lazio in Sunday's Serie A contest marked their third straight defeat.

Tudor's men had also fallen to Real Madrid and Como without scoring, prior to which they played out five successive draws against AC Milan, Villarreal, Atalanta BC, Hellas Verona and Borussia Dortmund, leading to growing discontent among supporters.

Sunday's reverse to Lazio - which left Juventus eighth in the Serie A table and six points behind first-placed Napoli - was the final straw for the Bianconeri board, who relieved Tudor of his duties on Monday morning.

Juventus release statement as Igor Tudor sacked after Lazio loss

"Juventus FC announces that it has today relieved Igor Tudor of his duties as head coach of the Men's First Team, along with his staff consisting of Ivan Javorcic, Tomislav Rogic and Riccardo Ragnacci," a statement read.

"The Club thanks Igor Tudor and his entire staff for their professionalism and dedication over the past few months and wishes them all the best for their future careers."

Tudor departs Juventus with a record of 10 wins, eight draws and six losses from his 24 games in charge across all competitions, averaging 1.58 points per match with the Old Lady.

The club also announced that 52-year-old Massimo Brambilla - the current head coach of Juve's Next Gen team - has been appointed caretaker manager and will be in the dugout for Wednesday night's Serie A clash with Udinese.

Did Juventus make the right decision sacking Igor Tudor?

Juventus parting ways with head coaches is nothing new in this day and age, but the Bianconeri taking action this early on in the season is unprecedented in the 21st century.

Indeed, before the 2025-26 campaign, Juventus had not sacked a head coach in October or earlier since the 1969-70 season, when Luis Carniglia was let go and replaced by Ercole Rabitti.

That snap decision benefitted the Bianconeri, who wound up finishing third in the top flight that year behind Inter Milan and champions Cagliari, and such a ranking this term should be celebrated after a mediocre beginning.

There is no guarantee that Tudor's permanent successor will replicate that feat - Juventus' top choice is thought to be Luciano Spalletti - but a damning statistic showed why the Croatian's time in Turin was up.

Sunday's loss to Lazio saw Juventus fail to score for the fourth game in a row, an unwanted fate that the Bianconeri had previously not suffered since 1991, when they placed seventh in Serie A.