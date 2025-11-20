Sunderland are reportedly preparing to snub any offers for Granit Xhaka during the January transfer window, with Juventus linked to the Switzerland international.

Sunderland have reportedly swatted away Juventus' interest in star midfielder Granit Xhaka ahead of the January transfer window.

Publications in Italy were linking the Old Lady with an ambitious move for the 33-year-old, who was also on the radar of the Turin club over the summer.

Xhaka instead secured a switch to the Stadium of Light, where his leadership qualities and experience have helped the Black Cats to enjoy a marvellous start to the season.

After earning a point at home against league leaders Arsenal last time out, Sunderland sit fourth in the Premier League standings, nine points above the relegation zone.

As a result, Regis Le Bris's men have adjusted their expectations for this season and will look to continue their charge for European football during their trip to Fulham on Saturday afternoon.

Sunderland block Juventus move for Xhaka?

According to Italian outlet JuveLive, Sunderland have no intention of allowing Xhaka to depart the North-East after just six months at the club.

The report claims that Juventus face an 'impossible' task in attempting to bring the 33-year-old to Allianz Stadium during the winter transfer window.

It is understood that Xhaka is very happy and just getting started at the Stadium of Light, where European qualification is now the goal.

Juve have been told to move onto other midfield targets ahead of the January trading point, in which they are aiming to bolster their engine-room options.

Luciano Spalletti's men are currently off the title-chasing pace at the top of Serie A, sitting in sixth position after 11 games, five points behind leaders Inter Milan.

Looking towards December

After recent contests with Chelsea and Arsenal, the difficult fixtures continue for Sunderland heading towards the busy festive period.

A week following the trip to Craven Cottage, the Black Cats welcome Bournemouth to the North-East, before a midweek match at Liverpool on December 3.

Just three days later on December 6, Le Bris's side make the jaunt to Manchester City's Etihad fortress, where Erling Haaland will be looking to score his first goal against Sunderland.