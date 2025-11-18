Juventus are reportedly planning a January swoop for Sunderland star Granit Xhaka, who only moved to the Stadium of Light in July.

The 33-year-old secured a high-profile switch from Bayer Leverkusen to the Stadium of Light over the summer in a deal worth around £13m.

Xhaka has arguably been the signing of the summer in the Premier League, helping Sunderland to an excellent start in the 2025-26 term.

Regis Le Bris's troops currently sit fourth in the top-flight standings, a mammoth nine points above West Ham United in the highest of the relegation spots.

Following a pulsating 2-2 draw with league leaders Arsenal prior to the international break, Sunderland return to action with a trip to Fulham on Saturday afternoon.

Juventus keen on Xhaka arrival?

According to Italian outlet Tuttosport, Xhaka's time at the Stadium of Light could be approaching a premature end, despite a sensational start to life in the North-East.

The report claims that Juventus feel that they require new options in midfield 'at all costs', due to an overreliance on the likes of Manuel Locatelli.

As a result, it is believed that the Old Lady are targeting a move for Sunderland star Xhaka during the upcoming January transfer window.

The Bundesliga winner's wages were supposedly a sticking point during a potential swoop for the player over the summer, when he eventually switched to the Black Cats.

However, Juve are understood to be willing to ignore the age profile of Xhaka, who would cost more than the £13m figure that Sunderland paid in July.

Xhaka is key for Sunderland

Following recent seasons of relegated teams barely laying a glove in their Premier League fights, watching Sunderland shine near the top of the division represents a refreshing change.

The Black Cats have quality sprinkled throughout their squad, with Xhaka providing a mixture of top-level experience and ability to the engine room of the North-East giants.

Losing the 33-year-old over the course of the winter trading point would be a major blow, with the midfielder starting all 11 Premier League matches this term.