Arsenal fans should have no problem with their side claiming the "ugliest, scrappiest" win over high-flying Sunderland in Saturday's Premier League showdown, Gunners expert Charles Watts has exclusively told Sports Mole.

Mikel Arteta's men find themselves just three places and seven points better off than the Black Cats in the top-flight table, as Regis Le Bris's men continue to defy expectation since their promotion back to the big time.

Sunderland's 1-1 draw with Everton on Monday night means that the hosts are also yet to lose a Premier League home game this season, and they have scored in all of their matches at the intimidating Stadium of Light in 2025-26.

As a result, Watts has stressed that Saturday is all about finding a way to get over the line for Arsenal, whose supporters should not care less if their side claim a scrappy 1-0 victory thanks to another set-piece goal.

“Huge test. It really, really is," Watts said. "It's going to be seriously loud there. And Arsenal are going to have to deal with that. They're going to be playing a Sunderland side full of confidence, marshalled superbly by the brilliant Granit Xhaka.

“He’s not going to have a point to prove because he doesn't need to make a point. Everyone knows how good he is and everyone respects him. But he's going to want to get one over his mates, his former club, his former manager. So it's going to be an incredibly difficult task for Arsenal, especially if they've got no forwards to play.

Arsenal given approval for "ugliest, scrappiest" Sunderland win

“You'd imagine it's probably going to be Merino up front. We saw in the second half against Burnley, it's very different with him playing up there. There's no out ball, no run down the channels that Gyokeres can do to drag the defenders out wide and create space. It all felt very similar more to last year when Merino played up front in that second half.

“So that's a bit of a concern to me, but it's a massive game this. If Arsenal just find a way to win it, they go into the internationals having had a literal perfect record in the Premier League between the two breaks. And then you have two weeks off and hopefully have Madueke, Kai Havertz, Odegaard back for the Spurs game.

“I don't care if it's the ugliest, scrappiest 1-0 to wind everyone up. I could not care less. Just find a way to win.”

Ex-Arsenal captain Xhaka will be battling his former employers for the first time since his emotional exit from Arsenal in 2023, when he brought the curtain down on seven turbulent years in North London after an unexpected revival under Mikel Arteta.

The midfielder's Arsenal career was in complete tatters after his memorable meltdown against Crystal Palace in 2019 under Unai Emery, but Arteta convinced him to stick around, and he blossomed into one of the Gunners' star performers in his final campaign.

Xhaka returned to England this summer as a Bundesliga Invincible, and the Switzerland international is already a fan favourite at Sunderland, whom he equalised for in their stalemate with Everton on Monday night.

Why Granit Xhaka is the Premier League's signing of the season

Xhaka's influence and masterful midfield performances for Sunderland have led to Watts labelling the former Gunners lynchpin the Premier League's signing of the season so far, adding: “He was a privilege to watch it at Arsenal.

"I remember Emery's press conference really, really clearly. You just thought that's it, Emery basically washed his hands with him. He sat down with us many times and said that was it, his bags were packed, he was gone.

“To then become such an influential player, so close to winning the title, it was a remarkable turnaround. It painted the picture of what Xhaka is like as a person - his mentality, his mindset. He's a really impressive person, a really interesting guy to talk to. I genuinely think he's been signing of the season in the Premier League.

“For the money they've spent, to be made captain after basically 20 minutes, to be the glue that's holding it all together. He’s just a fantastic footballer, and the Indian Summer he's having at the end of his career is a story for many younger footballers to take an interest in because it says an awful lot about resilience and quality.”

Arsenal are expected to have Martin Zubimendi back in their own midfield for Saturday's game following his knock and Champions League ban, but Viktor Gyokeres, Gabriel Martinelli, Noni Madueke, Kai Havertz, Gabriel Jesus and Martin Odegaard will be absent until after the international break.

