Sunderland 1-1 Everton: Highlights, man of the match, stats as Granit Xhaka stars in Black Cats fightback

By , Football Editor
Xhaka to the rescue: Sunderland fight back to secure a point against Everton
Sunderland captain Granit Xhaka cancels out an opener from Everton's Iliman Ndiaye as the points are shared in a 1-1 draw at the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland captain Granit Xhaka cancelled out an opener from Everton's Iliman Ndiaye as the points were shared in a 1-1 Premier League draw at the Stadium of Light on Monday evening.

Ndiaye's wonderful solo goal had sent Everton ahead in the 15th minute of the contest, but Xhaka's deflected effort early in the second period levelled the scores.

The result has moved Sunderland into fourth spot in the Premier League table, with an excellent start to the season seeing them pick up 18 points from 10 matches, while Everton have climbed to 14th, with the Toffees picking up 12 points from their opening 10 games of the season.


SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

Sunderland missed out on the chance to move into second spot in the Premier League on Monday night, but it is difficult to be critical of the Black Cats this season considering their sensational form.

A moment of magic from Ndiaye allowed Everton to make the breakthrough, and it will surely not be too long until the 25-year-old makes the move to an elite club considering his incredible quality.

However, Sunderland showed their fight to level, and the Black Cats will be disappointed that they were unable to go on and score a second to claim another three points in the division.

Fourth after gameweek 10 represents a stunning start to the campaign, but Everton are in a disappointing 14th, and a lack of a reliable goalscorer in the centre-forward spot is a concern for the Merseyside club.

In truth, both teams can take positives from the clash at the Stadium of Light, but Sunderland are having the better season, and a push for Europe this term could potentially be on the cards for the promoted outfit.


SUNDERLAND VS. EVERTON HIGHLIGHTS

Iliman Ndiaye goal vs. Sunderland (15th min, Sunderland 0-1 Everton)


What a wonderful goal that is - Everton take the lead in the 15th minute of the match, and the goalscorer is no surprise, with Ndiaye working his way into the Sunderland box before expertly picking out the back of the net; it is wonderful skill from the 25-year-old.

Granit Xhaka goal vs. Everton (46th min, Sunderland 1-1 Everton)


Sunderland level the scores moments into the second period, and it is a goal for the skipper Xhaka, with the Switzerland international having a shot from the edge of the box deflected into the back of the net.


MAN OF THE MATCH - GRANIT XHAKA

Xhaka is a class act, and he has been an incredible signing for Sunderland.

The midfielder's goal earned his team a point on Monday night, but it was his overall performance that earns him the man-of-the-match award, with the Switzerland international the best player on the park.

The 33-year-old made three tackles and finished with a pass success rate of 90%.


BEST STATS




SUNDERLAND VS. EVERTON MATCH STATS


Possession: Sunderland 61%-39% Everton

Shots: Sunderland 17-8 Everton

Shots on target: Sunderland 3-2 Everton

Corners: Sunderland 4-1 Everton

Fouls: Sunderland 10-11 Everton


WHAT NEXT?

Sunderland's final match ahead of the November international break is a huge one, with the Black Cats set to welcome Premier League leaders Arsenal to the Stadium of Light on Saturday evening.

Everton, meanwhile, will be aiming to win in the Premier League for the first time in over a month when they welcome Fulham to Hill Dickinson Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Written by
Matt Law
