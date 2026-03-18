Chelsea transfer news: Blues plotting 'major summer push' for £100m Arsenal target who is a "beast"

By Lewis Blain | 18 Mar 2026 12:39

Chelsea are gearing up for a huge summer transfer window, with plans already in place to strengthen their attacking options.

The Blues are expected to be aggressive in the market as they look to build a squad capable of competing for major honours again, and one name high on their shortlist is a Premier League star who has already attracted interest from several top clubs.

Chelsea plotting major move for Aston Villa star Morgan Rogers

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According to TEAMtalk, Chelsea are preparing a 'major summer push' to sign Morgan Rogers from Aston Villa ahead of next season.

The 23-year-old has developed into one of the most exciting attacking players in England since his move to Villa Park, contributing an impressive number of goals and assists and becoming central to their attacking play.

It is thought that the Blues' interest is being driven by recruitment chief Joe Shields, who has long admired Rogers, dating back to their time together in the Manchester City academy setup.

However, prising him away from Villa will not be easy.

The Midlands outfit are in a strong negotiating position and are expected to demand a fee in the region of £100 million - a figure that would surpass their current record sale

Morgan Rogers also wanted by rivals Arsenal and Liverpool

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Chelsea are not alone in their pursuit of Rogers, with both top-flight rivals Arsenal and Liverpool also monitoring his progress closely.

While their interest is not believed to be as advanced as Chelsea’s at this stage, Rogers’ performances have put him firmly on the radar of multiple elite clubs across Europe.

Villa’s stance could yet depend on their league finish.

Champions League qualification would undoubtedly strengthen their desire to keep hold of one of their most prized assets, while missing out could invite serious bids from interested parties.

Morgan Rogers could be Cole Palmer 2.0 at Stamford Bridge

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A move of this nature would draw clear parallels to that of when Cole Palmer arrived in London, given that Rogers is another creative talent who was developed at Man City.

Rogers possesses the versatility, technical quality and physical presence to make a similar impact in the final third, with BBC Sport pundit Paul Robinson even describing him as an “absolute beast” in recent seasons.

If Chelsea can pull off the deal, it could prove transformative.

Some of the Blues' current attacking options are yet to look too convincing, so adding a player of Rogers’ profile would inject fresh energy and unpredictability into the squad.

And while the price tag is enormous, his trajectory and proven Premier League pedigree make Rogers exactly the kind of statement signing that is needed to take Chelsea to the next level.